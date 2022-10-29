Pro Kabaddi 2022: Third loss for Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls defeats them 47-43

Pune was treated to a game of raiding prowess and defensive frailties as Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi scored 59 points out of 90 through raid points. Bharat single-handedly won Bengaluru Bulls the game after scoring 20 raid points.

The defence of both teams faltered and Dabang Delhi suffered their third loss in a row.

Bharat and Vikash Kandola affected fantastic raids and reduced Delhi to just one player on the mat in the 8th minute. Soon after, the Bulls inflicted an ALL-OUT and took the lead at 12-10. Defender Mayur Kadam stepped up his game as the Bulls continued to extend their lead. Bharat carried out a SUPER RAID in the 12th minute to help Bengaluru take a massive lead at 19-11.



The Bulls kept raging on and inflicted another ALL OUT in the 15th minute to attain a stronghold of the match at 24-14. Bharat kept carrying out raids as the Bulls led 27-18 at the end of the first half.

Naveen effected a couple of raids and reduced the Bulls to two players on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half. Soon after, the Dabang Delhi K.C. raced back into the match through an ALL-OUT, but the Bulls still held the lead at 28-25.



However, Ashu Malik pulled off an incredible SUPER RAID in the 29th minute and helped Delhi level the scores at 31-31. Thereafter, the two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest as they were locked at 37-37 in the 39th minute.

But, moments later, Captain Naveen effected a crucial raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and take the lead at 42-39. However, Bharat pulled off a magnificent raid in the last minute of the match and aided his side to inflict an ALL-OUT to seal a thrilling victory.

