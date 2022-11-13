Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls defeat Tamil Thalaivas, go top of table

Bharat Hooda led Bengaluru Bulls to survive two mini comebacks from Tamil Thalaivas as they registered a win by 40-34 to go top of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 points table.

The Bulls, riding on consecutive SUPER RAIDS by Bharat inflicted the first ALL-OUT on the Thalaivas within the first five minutes of the game. At that time, it seemed like the Bulls would dominate the entire game.

However, the Thalaivas rallied together, their constant pressure and Narender's constant raiding success keeping them in the game. In the final five minutes of the half though, not just wiped out the Bulls' lead but also surged into one of their own. They went into halftime leading 19-18.



The capitulation stung the Bulls hard, and their second-half performance was a reaction to that more than anything else. In a repeat of the first half, they inflicted a second ALL OUT on the Thalaivas early on, retaking a 28-25 lead. And yet again, the Thalaivas rallied.

Bengaluru hit the bullseye 🎯 in the Southern Derby!



The Bulls win to go top of the Season 9 standings

The last five minutes were a blur of action. Much like the first half, Thalaivas again applied all the pressure, as the Bulls fell apart. With another all-out looming over them, Neeraj Narwal pulled off a SUPER TACKLE on Ajinkya Pawar to stem the bleeding.



It was a tackle that not just ensured they stayed ahead on the board but also reignited them. Soon enough, they had achieved a great lead, winning in the end by a comfortable six-point margin.