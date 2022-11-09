Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls defeat Haryana Steelers 36-33, Mahender shines

Bengaluru Bulls kicked off the revenge day as they defeated Haryana Steelers 36-33 as Captain Mahender Singh led from the front scoring a high 5 and he was ably supported by Neeraj Narwal who scored 9 raid points.

The match started with Manjeet getting an ankle hold on the dangerous Bharat and earning Haryana Steelers a point. But Manjeet was himself caught by Bulls captain Mahender Singh as his team levelled the scoreline. Moments later, Neeraj Narwal earned a SUPER RAID and then Aman took down Nitin Rawal to inflict an ALL-OUT on the Steelers.



With Manjeet and Vinay unable to get raid points, the Steelers brought in Meetu. But he was caught straightaway and Bengaluru Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT on Haryana to get a hefty lead.

Mayur Kadam also joined the party in the final minutes of the first half as he took down Lovepreet Singh and Meetu to get two tackle points as the Bulls led at 27-11 at the end of the first half.

The second half started with Meetu earning a raid plus a bonus point to give some hope to Haryana Steelers. He earned another bonus point in his next raid as the Steelers showcased that they will not go down without a fight.



Minutes later, Bharat was caught by Monu Hooda as Haryana earned another important point. An error from Vikash Kandola gave Manjeet a crucial raid point as Steelers reduced the gap to 19-32.



But Manjeet was caught in his next raid by Aman as Bengalu.ru ensured they continue to hold their grip on the game. With only minutes left in the game, Bengaluru Bulls started running down the clock and playing only on do-or-die raids.

A herculean effort from Meetu gave Steelers a late SUPER RAID as Steelers inflicted an ALL OUT of their own. But in the end, it was not enough as Bengaluru managed to walk off the mat as winners.