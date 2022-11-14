Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan dominates Bengal Warriors to go top in Points Table

Puneri Paltan dominated Bengal Warriors as they returned back to winning ways with a 43-27 win. The trio of Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat

A see-saw first half saw Paltan streak into an early lead, inflicting the first ALL-OUT on the Warriors to surge into an 11-1 lead. However, the Warriors rallied and picked up a string of points where they not only scored 10 points of their own but also ensured that Paltan only got a mere 3.

They got an ALL OUT of their own to cut the gap before the pendulum swung again. Paltan had another ALL OUT within five minutes, streaking away into a 24-12 lead. They held onto it to go into halftime leading 24-13.

Paltan kept the momentum going through the second half as the raiding trio of Inamdar, Shinde and Goyat regularly grabbed points and didn't allow the Warriors any chance to recover.



At the other end, the Warriors were relying solely on Maninder, whose success wasn't enough. A third ALL OUT duly arrived for the Paltan as they consolidated their lead to 33-14.

After that, Puneri Paltan continued to control the match and Shinde's SUPER RAID, which caught out D Balaji, Surender Nada, Vaibhav Garje and Manoj Gowda, in the final minutes, sealed the deal for the Pune side.

