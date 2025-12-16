Kabaddi player shot dead during tournament in Mohali

Rana Balachauria, a 30-year-old kabaddi player, was shot dead in Mohali, where he was present to compete in a tournament along with his team on Monday.

Kanwar Digvijay Singh aka Rana Balachuria was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to a hospital in the city, where he was declared dead.

"Mr Kanwar Digvijay Singh, a 30-year-old kabaddi player, was brought to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, at 6:05 p.m. with gunshot injuries. Despite immediate clinical assessment, he was declared brought dead," a statement from the hospital.

As per reports, there were 2-3 assailants involved in the attack. They fled the scene in a motorcycle.

The incident has kicked off a political row with the video now viral on social media. An Indian National Congress leader and former India hockey captain Pargat Singh shared the video.

"Under @BhagwantMann govt, Punjab’s law and order has hit a new low," the hockey legend tweeted.

"Firing during the Mohali Kabaddi Cup in Sohana, which claimed the life of player Rana Balachouria, exposes the complete collapse of governance. When gunshots ring out at public sports events, it’s a clear sign the state has lost control.

"Punjabis are living in fear, paying the price for CM @BhagwantMann’s failure as Home Minister," he further added.

This is not the first time a kabaddi player has been murdered in broad day light. In October earlier this year, a 26-year-old national level player Teja Singh was shot dead in Ludhiana.

Back in 2022, Sandeep Singh Nangal was shot dead in a similar situation during a kabaddi match.