"Playing fearless" – Defending champions Lucknow Lions' aim in UPKL Season 2

Entering the second season of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), the Lucknow Lions carry the formidable weight of being the defending champions.

Their debut season was nothing short of legendary, characterized by a ruthless, unbeaten streak that culminated in lifting the trophy.

However, for owner Prashant, the focus quickly shifted from celebrating past glories to ensuring the Lions remain at the top of the food chain.

Refining the Roar: Strategic Balancing The Lucknow Lions' primary preparation for Season 2 involved a deep dive into the team's mechanics. Despite their success, the management identified a heavy reliance on star raider Arjun Deshwal in the previous edition as a pain point. To rectify this, Prashant and his technical team worked to build a more holistic squad. "Today, we have a much more balanced team, especially across key defensive roles such as the left corner, right corner, and other defensive positions," Prashant explains. This includes the addition of reliable players like Anurag Pandey , ensuring the team isn't dependent on a single individual for raiding points. Stability was a cornerstone of their pre-season strategy. The Lions chose to retain three core pillars: their captain Arjun Deshwal , right-corner defender Arpit Saroha , and the discovery of Season 1, Mohammad Aman. Aman’s journey from having no district-level exposure to becoming a PKL-caliber defender epitomizes the team's philosophy. "These players earned our trust through their consistent performances, discipline, commitment, and the intensity they bring to the mat. Their resilience, aggression, and strong coordination with the coaching staff made the decision to retain them an easy one," Prashant said. The preparation for Season 2 was not a last-minute effort; it began months in advance for the Lucknow Lions. Prashant remains deeply involved in the selection process, holding detailed discussions with h ead coach Kuldeep nearly four months before the auctions. This data-driven approach allowed the team to scout new talent and evaluate how to blend fresh energy with the experienced core. "Success is not just about individual brilliance but about creating the right mix of experience, young talent, and strong support systems," Prashant reflects. A Legacy Beyond the Mat For Prashant, the preparation is fueled by a personal connection to the sport. Prashant’s father represented Uttar Pradesh at the national level, making the Lucknow Lions a vehicle to continue a family legacy. This emotional investment translates into a "fearless" team culture, which the team followed in the inaugural season and intends to follow this year as well. "I have given complete freedom to our coach and captain with a clear message: stay united, play for Lucknow, and aim to lift the trophy again," he said. As the season unfolds, the Lions aren't looking at the perceived strength of their opponents but are focused on their own output. The goal remains to give more than 100% on the mat and fight for every point, driven by the motivation to reward their passionate fanbase with another championship. They have started off well too, dominating the points table after a week of play.



