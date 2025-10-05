PKL 12: Telugu Titans edge UP Yoddhas, Bengaluru Bulls down Thalaivas

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls registered crucial wins in back-to-back thrillers at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday night, as Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) entered a decisive phase.

The Titans survived a spirited fight from UP Yoddhas to clinch a 40-35 victory, extending their winning streak to four matches. Bharat Hooda once again led from the front with a Super 10, becoming only the eighth player to cross 700 raid points in PKL history. He was ably supported by skipper Vijay Malik, who completed 100 raid points this season, while Shubham Shinde delivered a High Five in defence.

Bhavani Rajput shone for the Yoddhas with a career-best 16 raid points, while substitute Guman Singh added eight. Despite their late fightback, including an All Out in the second half, the Yoddhas could not overhaul the Titans. Praful Zaware’s crucial four-point cameo proved decisive in the closing minutes.

Bulls avenge defeat against Thalaivas

In the second clash of the night, Bengaluru Bulls edged Tamil Thalaivas 33-29 in another tight contest. Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian recorded a Super 10, while Sanjay Dhull produced a High Five to anchor the Bulls’ defence. The win also marked a personal milestone for Arjun Deshwal, who completed 1300 PKL points despite ending on the losing side.

After a seesaw first half, the Bulls tightened up defensively with key tackles from Deepak Sankar and Sanjay. In the dying minutes, Sanjay’s Super Tackle proved decisive, denying the Thalaivas a late surge and sealing victory for the Bulls.

PKL Season 12 Fixtures – October 6

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates