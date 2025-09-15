PKL 12: Haryana Steelers edge Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls stun Telugu Titans

It was a blockbuster double-header at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday as the Haryana Steelers clinched a nail-biting 40-37 win over Gujarat Giants, before the Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby, courtesy of Ganesha Hanamantagol’s last-second heroics.

In the first game, defending champions Haryana Steelers relied on their defensive grit and collective effort to get past Gujarat Giants. Skipper Jaideep Dahiya led from the front with a High Five, while Shivam Patare contributed nine raid points and three tackle points. Vinay also chipped in with eight raid points as the Steelers’ five Super Tackles proved decisive.

For Gujarat Giants, Rakesh Sungroya’s valiant effort stood out as he notched up a Super 10 with 14 points, crossing the 500 raid points milestone in the PKL, but his brilliance wasn’t enough to secure victory. After a see-saw first half that saw both teams exchange ALL OUTs, the Steelers pulled ahead in the closing stages. With the scores tied at 33-33 in the second half, the defending champions held their nerve, producing timely tackles and finishing strongly through Vinay to seal a narrow three-point win.

The second match of the evening turned into one of the most thrilling encounters of the season as the Bengaluru Bulls stunned Telugu Titans 33-31. Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian top-scored with a Super 10, but it was Ganesha Hanamantagol who stole the spotlight. Coming off the bench, Ganesha scored seven points, including a breathtaking Super Raid in the dying seconds, to complete a remarkable turnaround for the Bulls and register their fourth consecutive victory.

The Titans, led by Bharat and Vijay Malik, had dominated large phases of the game, even inflicting an ALL OUT early in the second half to lead 24-19. Bharat went on to complete his Super 10, but a late surge from the Bulls, powered by Alireza’s brilliance and Ganesha’s clutch raid, turned the tables in dramatic fashion.

With the results, Haryana Steelers maintained their strong start to the season, while the Bengaluru Bulls climbed above the Titans into fourth place on the PKL12 points table.

PKL Season 12 fixtures for Tuesday, September 16:

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls