PKL: UP Yoddhas edge Bengaluru Bulls; Dabang Delhi dominate U Mumba

The UP Yoddhas overcame the Bengaluru Bulls in a rare tie-breaker finish, marking a tense start to the day’s PKL action.

The Yoddhas started strongly, but the Bulls, led by Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian, pushed the match into a tie-breaker with a last-second super raid.



The match saw several momentum swings. The Bulls held a lead for much of the first half, stretching to 18-12 with a late Super Tackle. However, the Yoddhas staged a dramatic comeback, inflicting an ALL OUT and closing the half trailing narrowly 19-20. In the second half, both teams traded points, with Bhavani Rajput delivering key raids and ultimately helping UP Yoddhas seize a late advantage. Alireza Mirzaian’s last-minute super raid tied the scores at 36-36, sending the match into a tie-breaker. The Yoddhas held their nerve in the final moments, winning 6-5 in the tie-breaker.

The second match saw Dabang Delhi K.C. deliver a commanding performance, routing U Mumba 47-26. Ashu Malik led the charge with a season-best 23 points, complemented by Neeraj Narwal and Fazel Atrachali in attack and defence. U Mumba’s Sandeep Kumar managed a Super 10, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a third successive ALL OUT by Dabang Delhi K.C., who dominated the second half to secure the 21-point victory, the second-highest margin of the season.

Saturday’s PKL action continues with two more fixtures: Patna Pirates face Bengal Warriorz, while Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Tamil Thalaivas at the SMS Indoor Stadium.

PKL Action Heats Up

With UP Yoddhas claiming a tense tie-break win and Dabang Delhi K.C. asserting dominance, the league standings are set for shifts as Season 12 gains momentum.