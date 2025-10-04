Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants secure wins in thrilling PKL Season 12 encounters

Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants registered victories in the PKL Season 12 matches held at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, delivering thrilling performances for fans.

In the opener, Puneri Paltan overcame Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 in a fiercely contested match. Aditya Shinde was the star for the Paltan, achieving a Super 10, while Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat contributed 8 and 7 points respectively.

Ali Samadi stood out for the Pink Panthers, scoring 22 points, the highest by an overseas player in the season so far.

Puneri Paltan established early control, with Vishal Bhardwaj and the raiders orchestrating two ALL OUTs before halftime, leaving them ahead 25-12. The Pink Panthers responded in the second half, with Samadi and Reza Mirbagheri helping reduce the deficit to level terms at 33-33.

However, Puneri Paltan’s defensive strength shone through in the final minutes, with crucial Super Tackles from Dadaso Pujari and Mohit Goyat securing the win.

Later in the day, Gujarat Giants moved off the bottom of the points table with a 47-40 win over Bengal Warriorz.

Rakesh Sungroya led the charge with 18 points, supported by Visvanth V, Ankit Dahiya, and Mohammadreza Shadloui. Despite Devank Dalal’s historic 25-point performance for the Warriorz, the lack of support limited their chances.

Gujarat Giants dominated early, recording three ALL OUTs in the first 20 minutes and posting the highest first-half score of the season (31-12). The Warriorz mounted a spirited third-quarter fightback, but the Giants’ early cushion and disciplined defence ensured a seven-point victory.

PKL Sunday, October 5 Schedule:

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaiva