Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Format changes, golden raid rules, play-ins & more

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 is all set to raise the bar with a revamped format, promising fans even more drama, intensity, and high-stakes kabaddi action.

Scheduled to begin on August 29, 2025, this season will not only travel to Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, but also introduce new competition rules that make every match matter.

In the 108-match league stage, each team will play 18 matches. This ensures every franchise faces a rigorous schedule, testing squad depth, and consistency.

Fans can expect tighter margins, unpredictable results, and far fewer “dead rubber” fixtures, keeping the action alive till the very end.

Golden raid & Tie-breaker rules extended

One of the biggest innovations is the extension of the Golden Raid and tie-breaker system to league matches.

Previously seen only in the Playoffs, the new rule ensures that every game produces a decisive result.

How it works:

Each tied game moves to a five-raid shootout, with seven players per side.

Out and revival rules don’t apply; only raid points matter.

If still tied, the Golden Raid decides the winner.

If the Golden Raid also ends level, a toss seals the outcome.

This guarantees no inconclusive results, heightening drama and pressure in every league match.

Simplified points table for fans

PKL Season 12 also streamlines its scoring with 2 points for a win and 0 points for a loss

This straightforward system eliminates confusion, making it easier for fans to follow standings and playoff races as the season progresses.

Revamped playoffs with play-ins

Perhaps the most exciting change is the introduction of Play-ins.

For the first time, the top 8 teams from the league stage will stay in contention for the title.

The structure works as follows:

5th–8th place teams: Face off in Play-in matches. Winners move to the Eliminators.

3rd vs 4th: A Mini-Qualifier, with the winner advancing and the loser staying alive.

1st vs 2nd: A direct Qualifier 1, with the winner heading to the Final and the loser getting a second chance in Qualifier 2.

The Playoffs will now feature three Eliminators and two Qualifiers, leading up to a grand finale. This format keeps more teams invested, extends fan engagement, and raises the stakes for every league-stage position.

Season 12 is not just about rules; it’s about reach. Matches will travel to Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, ensuring that fans across India get to experience the thrill of live kabaddi in their own cities.