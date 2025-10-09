PKL 12: Bengal Warriorz edge Dabang Delhi in a thriller; Gujarat Giants clinch back-to-back wins

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 delivered two nail-biting encounters on Thursday at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, as Bengal Warriorz edged Dabang Delhi K.C. 37–36 in a thriller before Gujarat Giants sealed a narrow 41–39 win over UP Yoddhas.

In the opening contest, Devank Dalal’s Super 10 and Ashish Malik’s High Five powered Bengal Warriorz to a much-needed victory, ending their winless run. The defending champions started strong, with early tackles from Ankit and impactful raids by their captain, maintaining a slender lead despite spirited resistance from Naveen Rawal’s side.

A Super Raid by Himanshu Narwal and timely defensive contributions from Anurag Kumar helped Bengal inflict the first All Out, leading 19–18 at halftime.

Dabang Delhi stayed within touching distance through Ajinkya Pawar and Akshit Dhull, but late Super Tackles from Manjeet and Ashish Malik proved decisive. Despite a late comeback attempt by Neeraj Narwal and Fazel Atrachali, Bengal held firm to win 37–36.

In the second fixture, Rakesh Sungroya produced a career-best 20 raid points, steering Gujarat Giants to back-to-back wins and completing a season double over UP Yoddhas. Supported by Lucky Sharma’s four tackles, Gujarat inflicted two All Outs and held off a late surge from Guman Singh (Super 10) and Bhavani Rajput to prevail 41–39.

The night’s results also confirmed Dabang Delhi K.C.’s qualification for the top eight, despite their defeat earlier.

Friday, October 10 fixtures:

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Match 2: Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba