Kabaddi
PKL Season 10: Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola among star players released — Full List of Retained Players, PKL squads
The 12 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams have retained a total of 84 players. All the released players will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in September.
The 12 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams have retained a total of 84 players ahead of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction on 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai.
The players were retained across 3 categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category.
The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer in September as the PKL teams finalise their squads for the next season.
PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 - Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Elite Retained Players
Bengaluru Bulls- Neeraj Narwal
Gujarat Giants- Manuj, Sonu
Haryana Steelers- K Prapanjan
Jaipur Pink Panthers- Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Sahul, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal
Patna Pirates- Sachin, Neeraj Kumar
Puneri Paltan- Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
Tamil Thalaivas- Ajinkya Pawar
Telugu Titans- Parvesh Bhainswal
U Mumba- Surinder Singh, Rinku, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami
U.P. Yoddhas- Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar
Young Retained Players
Bengaluru Bulls- Bharat, Saurabh Nandal
Dabang Delhi- Naveen Kumar
Gujarat Giants- Rakesh Kumar
Haryana Steelers- Jaideep, Vinay, Mohit
Patna Pirates- Manish
Puneri Paltan- Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
Tamil Thalaivas- Sahil, Sagar, M. Abhishek, Himanshu, Mohit, Aashish
Telugu Titans- Rajnish
U Mumba- Shivam
U.P. Yoddhas- Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill.
Full PKL squads before PKL auction
Bengaluru Bulls- Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Yash Hooda
Dabang Delhi- Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Gujarat Giants- Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh Kumar, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya,
Haryana Steelers- K Prapanjan, Jaideep, Vinay, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh
Jaipur Pink Panthers- Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Sahul, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank
Patna Pirates- Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiagarajan Yuvraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar
Puneri Paltan- Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
Tamil Thalaivas- Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil, Sagar, M. Abhishek, Himanshu, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin
Telugu Titans- Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vinay
U Mumba- Surinder Singh, Rinku, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
U.P. Yoddhas- Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal
Bengal Warriors- Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar