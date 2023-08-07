PKL Season 10: Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola among star players released — Full List of Retained Players, PKL squads

The 12 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams have retained a total of 84 players ahead of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction on 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai.

The players were retained across 3 categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category.

The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer in September as the PKL teams finalise their squads for the next season.

PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 - Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Elite Retained Players

Bengaluru Bulls- Neeraj Narwal

Gujarat Giants- Manuj, Sonu

Haryana Steelers- K Prapanjan

Jaipur Pink Panthers- Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Sahul, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal

Patna Pirates- Sachin, Neeraj Kumar

Puneri Paltan- Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri

Tamil Thalaivas- Ajinkya Pawar

Telugu Titans- Parvesh Bhainswal

U Mumba- Surinder Singh, Rinku, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami

U.P. Yoddhas- Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar

Young Retained Players

Bengaluru Bulls- Bharat, Saurabh Nandal

Dabang Delhi- Naveen Kumar

Gujarat Giants- Rakesh Kumar

Haryana Steelers- Jaideep, Vinay, Mohit

Patna Pirates- Manish

Puneri Paltan- Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas- Sahil, Sagar, M. Abhishek, Himanshu, Mohit, Aashish

Telugu Titans- Rajnish

U Mumba- Shivam

U.P. Yoddhas- Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill.

Full PKL squads before PKL auction

Bengaluru Bulls- Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Yash Hooda

Dabang Delhi- Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Gujarat Giants- Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh Kumar, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya,

Haryana Steelers- K Prapanjan, Jaideep, Vinay, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh

Jaipur Pink Panthers- Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Sahul, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank

Patna Pirates- Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiagarajan Yuvraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar

Puneri Paltan- Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas- Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil, Sagar, M. Abhishek, Himanshu, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin

Telugu Titans- Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vinay

U Mumba- Surinder Singh, Rinku, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

U.P. Yoddhas- Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal

Bengal Warriors- Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar