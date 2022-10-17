Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE: Tamil Thalaivas v/s Patna Pirates - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from PKL 2022.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 action will continue to roll on today with a double header. First up, the Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will go up against each other followed by the table toppers Dabang Delhi taking on the seventh-placed Haryana Steelers.
Live Updates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:34 PM GMT
27' - ALL OUT, THALAIVAS!
They cannot avoid it this time can the Thalaivas as Shadlou pockets his first point of the night to inflict an all-out. Pirates have this in control now and might well walk away with their first win of the season.
Thalaivas 21-26 Pirates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:31 PM GMT
24' - SUPER RAID, HIMANSHU!
Himanshu once again the lone man standing, and he once again comes up with a super raid to avert the all-out for the Thalaivas. A good dubki to escape after pocketing a bonus. This is the second time the Pirates have let an all-out opportunity squander tonight.
Thalaivas 19-21 Pirates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:30 PM GMT
22' - Patna strengthening their grip
The Patna Pirates are strengthening their grip in their contest and have opened up a 5-point lead now. Thaliavas down to 1 man.
Thalaivas 16-21 Pirates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:23 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
An attempted dash on Rohit Gulia, who escapes with 2 points to help Patna Pirates to a lead at the end of the first half. The Thalaivas or rather their star Narender Hoshiyar has done well to stay well within the touching distance of the three-time champions despite that all out.
Thalaivas 15-17 Pirates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:17 PM GMT
15' - ALL OUT, TAMIL THALAIVAS!
They do not last long on that gift from Shadlou do the Thalaivas. Sachin Tanwar goes in for a raid and returns with a touch on all three defenders on the mat. ALL OUT INFLICTED ON THE THALAIVAS!
Thalaivas 10-13 Pirates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:15 PM GMT
14' - SUPER RAIDDDD, THALAIVAS!
Shadlou makes a mistake in the defence and one more man follows. They had conceded a bonus earlier and so it's a super raid.
Thalaivas 10-8 Pirates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:14 PM GMT
13' - Thalaivas down to 1 man
They have turned this around quickly have the Patna Pirates. A few brainfade moments from the Thalaivas and they are down to 1 man.
- 17 Oct 2022 2:13 PM GMT
12' - Rohit Gulia pockets two
An unsuccessful tackle attempt from Thaliavas' Sahil Gulia, Sagar joins him and the raider Rohit Gulia escapes. Patna have equalised.
Thalaivas 6-6 Pirates
- 17 Oct 2022 2:12 PM GMT
10' - A very slow game
A lot of tactical empty raids with the teams happy to rely on the do or dies. Expect this to be a low scoring thriller unless someone steps on the pedal out of nowhere.
Thalaivas 6-4 Pirates