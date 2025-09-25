From captain to coaching legend: Manpreet Singh scales a new PKL summit

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has witnessed many remarkable milestones over the years, but few match the significance of what unfolded recently.

Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first coach in PKL history to reach 100 victories. The landmark moment came in a thrilling 38-36 victory over Tamil Thalaivas, a contest that showcased the grit and determination that have defined his coaching career.

While the statistics highlight his success, this milestone is far more than a numerical achievement. It reflects a journey built on tactical intelligence, a relentless will to succeed, and a passion for mentoring and elevating young talent.

Coaching, a natural progression

Manpreet Singh’s story in kabaddi began not as a coach but as a player with an exceptional sense of strategy. Unlike the flashy raiders or heavy-hitting defenders, he carved his identity as a leader who understood the rhythm of the game.

As the captain of Patna Pirates in Season 3, he played a crucial role in guiding the franchise to its maiden PKL championship. His influence came not through headline-grabbing moves but through his ability to control tempo, organize the defense, and dictate when to press forward or hold back.

That strategic mindset, developed over years of playing, naturally transitioned into coaching. Manpreet himself often acknowledges his former coach and long-time friend Sanjeev Baliyan for instilling in him the importance of composure - a lesson that has become the foundation of his coaching approach.

Interestingly, while he was calm and understated as a player, Manpreet’s coaching style is the opposite. On the sidelines, he is known for his fiery intensity and aggressive energy, constantly urging his players on and demanding the highest standards.

Laying the foundation with Gujarat Giants

Manpreet’s coaching career took flight with the newly formed Gujarat Giants in Season 5. Taking charge of a new franchise is no easy task, but he transformed the Giants into immediate contenders.

Under his leadership, the team stormed into the finals in Seasons 5 and 6, a remarkable feat for such a young side. Although the ultimate trophy slipped away on both occasions, his tactical brilliance and ability to inspire players drew admiration across the kabaddi fraternity.

A hallmark of his tenure with Gujarat was his unwavering belief in youth development. He entrusted leadership responsibilities to the then-young Sunil Kumar, a bold move that paid rich dividends. Alongside Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil formed one of the most feared defensive partnerships in PKL history. Both players blossomed under Manpreet’s guidance, with Sunil later becoming the league’s most successful captain.

He also shaped the career of Sachin Tanwar, who matured into one of the most consistent raiders in the league. For Manpreet, developing players was never just about short-term gains; it was about investing in their long-term growth, a philosophy that continues to define his coaching journey.

A new chapter with Haryana Steelers

After his success with Gujarat, Manpreet took over the Haryana Steelers, where his methods of nurturing young players came into sharper focus. The Steelers, often seen as a team brimming with potential but lacking finishing power, found in him a leader who could maximize their talent.

There were setbacks along the way, including the Season 10 final loss to Puneri Paltan, a defeat that could have demoralized many. But for Manpreet, such moments became stepping stones. His resilience shone through as he rebuilt the team with renewed energy and faith.

That perseverance bore fruit in Season 11, when he guided the Steelers to their first-ever PKL championship.

The victory was not driven by superstars but by relatively unknown names like Shivam Patare and Vinay Tewatia, who rose to prominence under his leadership. Defenders such as Jaideep Dahiya also evolved into reliable leaders, solidifying the Steelers as a balanced and formidable unit.

This triumph was the perfect reflection of Manpreet’s philosophy: to identify raw talent, trust them with responsibility, and give them the platform to excel.

In Season 11, Manpreet guided the Steelers to their first-ever PKL championship. (Photo credit: PKL)

The historic 100 and beyond

Now, in PKL Season 12, Manpreet Singh has added another milestone to his glittering career: his 100th coaching victory.

The hard-fought win against Tamil Thalaivas was not just a number but a celebration of years of consistency, tactical acumen, and leadership.

For the Haryana Steelers, it was also a statement of intent. Sitting at the top of the Season 12 points table, they have carried forward the momentum built under their coach’s watchful eye.

More than the wins and the trophies, Manpreet’s legacy lies in the players he has shaped into champions. From Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal to Shivam Patare and Jaideep Dahiya, his fingerprints are all over PKL’s present and future stars.

Manpreet Singh’s journey from a tactical captain to a legendary coach underscores the essence of kabaddi: teamwork, resilience, and adaptability. His fiery presence on the sidelines, coupled with his ability to inspire belief in his players, makes him one of the league’s most influential figures.

Crossing 100 wins is a landmark that no coach before him has achieved, but for Manpreet, it is only part of the story. His greater achievement lies in building teams from scratch, mentoring unknown players into stars, and proving that with the right mindset and discipline, consistency breeds success.

As PKL continues to grow, Manpreet Singh’s story will remain a reference point for future generations of players and coaches alike: a story of passion, vision, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence.