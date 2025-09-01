PKL 2025: Devank's 21 points help Bengal Warriorz past Haryana Steelers; U Mumba down Tamil Thalaivas

In one of the most dramatic turnarounds of 2025 Pro Kabaddi League Season so far, U Mumba stunned the Tamil Thalaivas with a spirited comeback at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Sunday.

Despite Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 powering the Thalaivas for much of the match, a late surge from Ajit Chouhan and Anil Mohan flipped the contest on its head. U Mumba, once trailing by nine points, completed the comeback to register a thrilling 36-33 victory. The match began with Ajit Chouhan giving them the early lead through successful raids, before Arjun Deshwal’s Do-or-Die raid in the 16th minute shifted the momentum towards the Thalaivas. Post the first-half timeout, both teams exchanged the lead, with Anil Mohan – Category D’s most expensive player – producing a crucial raid with just one man left on the mat. He picked up a touch point and a bonus, followed by a Super Tackle from Rinku to keep U Mumba in the game. At half-time, Pawan’s dismissal of Sunil Kumar ensured the Thalaivas went in ahead 14-11.

An all out on U Mumba early in the second half stretched the Thalaivas’ advantage. Arjun Deshwal completed his second Super 10 in as many matches, while Nitesh Kumar shone when he dismissed Ajit Chouhan. Soon after, Pawan added two more points as the Thalaivas opened up a nine-point lead. But U Mumba launched a remarkable fightback. Ajit Chouhan and Anil Mohan spearheaded the charge, cutting the deficit to just two points with five minutes left. The pressure told as U Mumba not only avoided another all out but inflicted one of their own on the Thalaivas, turning the contest in their favour. With the game slipping away, an unforced error from Pawan sealed the result. The Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba completed an improbable comeback to snatch a 36-33 victory – their second win after beating the Gujarat Giants in a tie-breaker on Saturday night.

Devank Dalal shines as Bengal Warriorz beat Haryana Steelers

Bengal Warriorz laid down an early marker as they opened their 2025 Pro Kabaddi League campaign with a fascinating 54-44 win against Haryana Steelers later in the day.

Devank Dalal wrapped up a dominant performance with 21 points, while Manprit Pardeep scored 13 points and Ashish Malik registered a high five.

Shivam Patare and Vinay also notched up valiant Super 10s for the Haryana Steelers.

Bengal Warriorz came flying out of the blocks, opening their account with a tackle from Ashish Malik. Devank Dalal wasted no time to make his presence felt on the attacking end either, putting the Haryana Steelers under pressure in the early stages.

Shivam Patare single-handedly ensured that the Haryana Steelers stayed in the game as they closed the gap to two-points courtesy a super tackle from Neeraj.

However, the Season 7 champions opened up a seven-point lead with the score at 18-11, after a tackle from Mayur Kadam inflicted an all out on the defending champions.

14 out of the 19 first-half points for Haryana Steelers were scored by Shivam Patare as he completed his Super 10. Despite his best efforts, Bengal Warriorz held the lead with the score at 23-19, as Devank Dalal continued to dominate and racked up his first Super 10 of the season.

The defending champions roared back in the second half with Vinay leading the way on the offensive end. A brilliant tackle from Rahul Sethpal helped Haryana Steelers register an all out before a raid from Shivam Patare levelled the scores.

However, in the blink of an eye, Bengal Warriorz regained their four-point lead courtesy a Super Raid from Manprit Pardeep as became the second player to register a Super 10 for his side.

His team remained relentless in their pursuit, inflicting a second ALL OUT on Haryana Steelers and extending their lead to seven points.

With over 10 minutes to go, Bengal Warriorz were cruising with eleven-point lead courtesy a sensational four-point super raid from Devank Dalal.

They inflicted a third all out on the defending champions and put themselves in an unassailable position, crossing the 50-point mark with five minutes remaining in the game.

The thrill-a-minute game also witnessed history, as the only do-or-die raid of the match came in the final minute.