PKL 2025: Warriorz beat Pirates in a thriller; Thailavas sink Pink Panthers
Tamil Thalaivas snapped their three-match losing streak.
The penultimate clash of 2025 Pro Kabaddi League's Jaipur leg saw the Patna Pirates go down 42-48 to Bengal Warriorz on Saturday.
The match kept the crowd on the edge right till the final moments, with both teams refusing to give an inch.
For the Bengal Warriorz, Devank Dalal was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 22 points through a mix of sharp raids and timely bonuses – his eighth straight Super 10 of the season.
He finished the first half with 15 points – his career-best in a first half and the highest by any player this season.
On the other side, the Patna Pirates had their own stars, as Maninder Singh and Ayan both completed their Super 10s, keeping their side in the fight throughout.
The Bengal Warriorz started brightly with a raid from Devank, but the Pirates responded through Maninder Singh.
Both teams exchanged points before Maninder’s multi-point raid shifted momentum, helping Patna push ahead 7-6.
Their defence then stepped up, and with Ayan leading the charge, they inflicted the first all out to take control at 13-7. By the time-out, the Pirates had stretched the lead to 16-11.
Just when Patna looked dominant, Devank turned the game around. A brilliant super raid not only cut the deficit to 17-14 but also brought up his super ten.
Himanshu Narwal added a raid point, and the Warriorz capitalised by enforcing an all out of their own to level scores at 19-19.
The final minutes of the half saw both sides locked in a tense battle, trading points relentlessly. Then, Devank produced another decisive super raid, grabbing three points to tip the balance the Warriorz's way and giving them a narrow 26-25 lead at the break.
The Warriorz carried their momentum into the second half, extending their lead before Ayan struck back for the Pirates.
A tackle soon brought parity at 27-27 and Ayan, in fine form, completed his super ten to keep Patna in touch.
But Devank, still unstoppable, responded with another raid as the teams continued to trade points. At the time-out, the Warriorz held a slender 34-32 lead.
Maninder Singh then completed his super ten to level the scores once more at 34-34. The Pirates’ defence followed up with a big moment, sending Devank to the bench and briefly tilting the game their way.
The contest remained on a knife-edge, and with three minutes to go, a Pirates’ super tackle locked it at 39-39.
Just when it looked set for a photo finish, Himanshu Narwal produced a game-changing raid in the final minute.
His effort not only brought points but also triggered an all out, handing the Warriorz a decisive four-point cushion.
From there, the Warriorz closed out the match with a 48-42 win, sealing a thrilling contest powered by Devank’s record-breaking first half and strong support from Himanshu and the defence in the dying minutes.
Tamil Thaliavas thump Jaipur Pink Panthers
Later in the day, Tamil Thaliavas registered an impressive 37-28 win over hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers. In a match that ended their three-match losing streak, skipper Arjun Deshwal led the charge with 13 points, while Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar completed impressive high fives.
The first ten minutes between the Pink Panthers and the Thalaivas produced a tight, hard-fought battle.
The Thalaivas edged ahead 8-6, with Nitin Kumar picking up crucial raid points to steady their start. The Pink Panthers kept themselves ahead through Nitin Kumar’s sharp raids that tested the Thalaivas’ defence.
The exchanges saw a mix of empty raids, do-or-die moments, and strong tackles from either end. Yogesh Yadav’s raid and Nitesh Kumar’s tackles underlined the Thalaivas’ balanced play in attack and defence.
The Pink Panthers’ compact defence ensured the gap never widened. At the 10-minute mark, the Thalaivas’ narrow two-point cushion summed up the closeness of the contest.
The second quarter turned into a fierce defensive contest, with both teams showcasing aggressive tackles.
Arulnanthababu struck first with a super tackle on Nitin Kumar, setting the tone for the Thalaivas. The Pink Panthers hit back quickly as Aryan Kumar pulled off a super tackle to stop Arjun Deshwal in his tracks.
Defences dominated the early exchanges, forcing several empty raids and cutting down attacking opportunities. Vinay’s strong tackle on Yogesh Yadav and Nitesh Kumar’s stop on Sahil highlighted the two-time champions’ resilience.
The Thalaivas’ defenders showed sharp awareness in do-or-die situations, as the Thalaivas held a narrow 14-13 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Thalaivas extended their lead over the Pink Panthers, with the scoreboard reading 27-22.
The raid machine Deshwal continued to dominate and completed his Super 10, but aggressive defending forced several empty raids from both teams, keeping the contest tightly fought.
The match remained intense, with neither side allowing the other to gain a comfortable advantage.
Super tackles played a crucial role during this period, with Suresh Jadhav bringing down Nitin Kumar and Nitesh Kumar, who completed his high-five, stopping Sahil in a do-or-die situation.
Substitutions also added strategic depth, allowing fresh legs to maintain pressure on raiders. By the end of this phase, Tamil Thalaivas held a five-point cushion, reflecting a hard-fought but controlled performance.
Deshwal remained a key threat for the Thalaivas, scoring crucial points, as their defence, led by Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar, remained unyielding. Multiple empty raids and do-or-die attempts highlighted the tense exchanges, with defenders dominating the latter stages.
Jaipur’s raiders struggled to break the solid defensive lines, while the Thalaivas capitalised on every opportunity to add points.
Strategic substitutions kept their defence fresh and effective, ensuring the lead stayed intact. By the end, Tamil Thalaivas secured a comfortable nine-point victory, reflecting a disciplined and well-executed performance.
