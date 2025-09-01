PKL 2025: Yoddhas edge Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan crush Gujarat Giants

UP Yoddhas staged a spirited comeback to defeat Patna Pirates 34-31, while Puneri Paltan delivered a dominant 41-19 win over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 double-header at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Monday.

In the first match, UP Yoddhas trailed 13-19 at halftime after Patna’s Ayan Lohchab scored eight raid points and inflicted an All Out. However, defenders Sumit and Ashu Singh produced High Fives, while Gagan Gowda added seven raid points to help the Yoddhas claw back into the contest. Patna’s resistance faltered in the final 10 minutes as the Yoddhas inflicted an All Out and held firm to seal their second win of the season.

Later, Puneri Paltan asserted complete control against Gujarat Giants with a 22-point margin. Abinesh Nadarajan led the defence with a High Five, while Gaurav Khatri and Gurdeep picked up four tackle points each. Raiders Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde also chipped in as the defending champions inflicted multiple All Outs. Gujarat’s star Mohammadreza Shadloui failed to register a single point, underlining Paltan’s dominance.

At half-time, Puneri Paltan held a 17-11 advantage, and they extended it rapidly in the second half to wrap up a convincing 41-19 win, their biggest of the campaign so far.

Upcoming fixtures (September 2, 2025):

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates