PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas subdue Haryana Steelers with attacking flair

In a game defined by fine margins, the UP Yoddhas–Haryana Steelers clash at the Vishwanadh Sports Club ended 37-32 in the Steelers’ favour in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 12 tonight. The Yoddhas were prolific in the opening half, leading 17-12 at the break, and can draw abundant positives from their third outing of the campaign.

Yoddhas Academy product Shivam Choudhary opened the scoring with a couple of points, but it was star raider Gagan Gowda who emerged as the shining light in this closely fought contest. Gowda notched 13 points, while defender Hitesh contributed four.

Bhavani Rajput and Sumit chipped in with a couple of points each. For the Steelers, Rahul Ahri and Naveen Kumar scored six points apiece, with Mayank Saini making an impact off the bench by adding four.

Regardless, it was Gagan who brought the spectators to the edge of their seats with a terrific display of agile footwork, sharp reflexes, and razor-accurate raids that kept the Yoddhas in contention as the momentum swung both ways throughout the encounter.

His individual brilliance powered the Yoddhas to a 47.5% raid strike rate, bettering the Steelers’ 34.15%. Both teams registered 13 successful raids, with the Sumit Sangwan-led side securing the only super raid of the match. The Yoddhas remained the more aggressive offensive unit in the second half as well, driving 11 points compared to the Steelers’ nine.

Traditionally seen as a defensively resolute team, the Yoddhas showcased their attacking riches in this contest—an encouraging sign as they look to bounce back stronger with a well-rounded performance in the games ahead.

What’s next?

UP Yoddhas will face Puneri Paltan on September 10, while Haryana Steelers take on the Bengaluru Bulls on September 8.