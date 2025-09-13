Tamil Thalaivas rule out Captain Pawan Sehrawat for rest of PKL Season over disciplinary issues

Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday announced that star raider and captain Pawan Sehrawat will not feature again in the ongoing twelfth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) after being sent home for disciplinary reasons.

The announcement was made via an official statement on social media, with the franchise clarifying that the decision ends Sehrawat’s season prematurely.

The “Hi-Flyer” was notably absent from the Thalaivas’ opening match of the Jaipur leg against Bengal Warriorz on Friday.

Sehrawat had returned to Tamil Thalaivas this season after spending two years with Telugu Titans.

His first stint with the franchise in 2022 ended abruptly after just one game due to injury.

This year, he featured in the side’s first three matches but did not travel with the squad to Jaipur.

The Thalaivas have endured a mixed start to their campaign, registering two wins and two defeats in their opening four matches. With Sehrawat out, the team now faces a daunting challenge to balance its raiding department and leadership on the mat.

The franchise has not disclosed further details regarding the nature of the disciplinary breach, sparking widespread debate among fans and observers about the circumstances behind the decision.