Pro Kabaddi 2025 to start on August 29

The 2025 Pro Kabaddi League, 12th edition of the tournament, will commence on August 29, the organisers Mashal Sports confirmed on Wednesday.

Season 12 will witness reigning champions Haryana Steelers return to defend their maiden title after their spectacular victory last year.

The venues and complete schedule for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

Commenting on the commencement of the 2025 PKL, the league's commissioner Anupam Goswami, stated, "We are thrilled to unveil the commencement date for PKL Season 12. Following a record-breaking Player Auction, which saw 10 players cross the INR 1 crore mark, we have set a foundation for what promises to be our most competitive season yet. We look forward to bringing fans another thrilling chapter of kabaddi action."

Brace yourselves... the panga is back 🛡#PKL Season 12 storms in from 29th August 🗓🔥



It’s time to raid, tackle, and roar louder than ever 💥#ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/F56USW7JYG — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 9, 2025





The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Player Auction took place in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, where a record-breaking 10 players secured contracts exceeding INR 1 crore, setting a new benchmark for the competition.