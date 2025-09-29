Gujarat Giants halt losing streak, Dabang Delhi edge Haryana Steelers in PKL Chennai leg

The Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C. delivered contrasting but memorable victories on Monday as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 Chennai leg got underway at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium.

The Giants ended their five-match losing run with a clinical 33-27 triumph over the UP Yoddhas. Key performances from Mohammadreza Shadloui and Ankit Dahiya ensured the Gujarat side controlled the match after an early deficit.

Rakesh’s Super Raid—the 50th of the season—set the tone before Shadloui’s raid inflicted an All Out to build a five-point halftime cushion at 21-16. Despite Bhavani Rajput’s late Super Raid narrowing the gap to 29-26, Dahiya’s decisive tackles and Shadloui’s final multi-point raid sealed a much-needed six-point win.

Delhi Survive Steelers’ Late Charge

In the second match, table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. eked out a tense 38-37 victory over defending champions Haryana Steelers. Ashu Malik led from the front with a Super 10 in his 100th PKL appearance, while Fazel Atrachali anchored the defence. Delhi inflicted two All Outs to establish a commanding 30-19 lead in the third quarter. Haryana mounted a spirited comeback through Vinay’s 18 raid points and Jaideep’s High Five, reducing the deficit to just two in the final minutes. A late multi-point raid by Vinay briefly brought parity, but Neeraj Narwal’s counter and a crucial final tackle allowed Delhi to hold on for their eighth win of the season.

PKL action continues on Tuesday with Telugu Titans facing Patna Pirates, followed by Bengal Warriors taking on Puneri Paltan.