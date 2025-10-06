PKL 12: Dabang Delhi edge Jaipur Pink Panthers; Patna Pirates win over UP Yoddhas

Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their strong form in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, edging past Jaipur Pink Panthers 29–26 in a tightly contested encounter at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The win helped Delhi consolidate their position at the top of the standings and complete a season double over the two-time champions.

In a game dominated by defensive brilliance, Dabang Delhi’s Sandeep led from the back with a High Five, earning seven tackle points, while captain Ashu Malik added eight raid points. For the Pink Panthers, Reza Mirbagheri and Deepanshu Khatri also registered High Fives, and Aryan Kumar notched four tackle points, but their combined efforts fell just short.

Ashu Malik’s early Super Raid gave Delhi an initial edge, though Jaipur’s defence, led by Khatri and Mirbagheri, kept them in contention. The Panthers led 13–12 at halftime after Mirbagheri executed two Super Tackles to complete his High Five.

Delhi, however, responded strongly in the second half as Sandeep and Ajinkya Pawar helped restore a five-point lead. Despite a late rally from Jaipur, Neeraj Narwal’s decisive tackle on Ali Samadi in the final moments sealed the win for Delhi.

Patna Pirates Overcome UP Yoddhas in Comeback Victory

In the day’s second fixture, Patna Pirates put in a complete all-round performance to defeat UP Yoddhas 36–28. Raider Ayan Lohchab starred with 15 points, while Navdeep’s High Five anchored a solid defensive display.

The Pirates, who began the day at the bottom of the table, clawed back from an early deficit as Ayan’s raids and Deepak’s Super Tackle turned the momentum. The first All Out inflicted on the Yoddhas proved pivotal, giving Patna a decisive lead.

Despite Gagan Gowda’s Super 10 and Mahender Singh’s defensive contributions, the Yoddhas couldn’t recover as Patna’s balance and composure saw them through to a crucial victory that lifted them off the bottom of the standings.

Upcoming Matches (October 7):

• Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

• Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.