PKL 12: Bengaluru Bulls edge Giants in thriller; UP Yoddhas crush Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls emerged victorious over Gujarat Giants in a pulsating Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 contest at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, clinching a 28-24 win on Monday.

Despite a late surge from the Giants, the Bulls’ defensive discipline—anchored by skipper Yogesh’s High Five and Akash Shinde’s seven raid points—sealed their return to winning ways.

The Bulls started brighter through raiders Aashish Malik and Shinde, before a stunning Super Raid by Visvanth V briefly tilted the momentum to Gujarat.

Shinde’s own Super Raid and timely Super Tackles from Jitender Yadav restored Bengaluru’s control, giving them a 17-13 halftime lead.

The Bulls maintained a healthy cushion through the third quarter and fended off a spirited Giants fightback in the closing minutes, with Yogesh’s decisive tackles denying an ALL OUT.

In the second game of the night, UP Yoddhas dismantled Tamil Thalaivas 39-22 to notch their third win of the campaign and end a five-match winless run.

The Yoddhas dominated every key metric—boasting superior raid success (36.59% vs 22.5%) and tackle success (71.43% vs 40%).

Raiders Gagan Gowda (7) and Bhavani Rajput (6) led the charge, while skipper Sumit Sangwan and vice-captain Ashu Singh combined for nine points.

With both attack and defence firing in tandem, the Yoddhas turned a 15-10 halftime edge into a commanding 17-point victory, reigniting their playoff hopes.