PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Giants register first win of the season

While Alireza Mirzaian starred for Bengaluru Bulls, Nitin Panwar shined for Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants in action during 2025 PKL (Photo credit: PKL)

The Bridge Desk

Published: 6 Sep 2025 5:09 PM GMT

The Bengaluru Bulls finally opened their tally in the 2025 Pro Kabaddi League with a 38-30 win over Patna Pirates on Saturday.

The clash saw Alireza Mirzaian complete a much-deserved super 10, well supported by Aashish Malik’s eight points as they bounced back from their three straight losses.

The Pirates and the Bulls got off to a cagey start in the opening 10 minutes, with both defence holding firm.
Patna stayed ahead, leading 8–6 at the 10-minute mark, thanks to the tackling of Deepak and Sanket Sawant, who combined well.
Raider Ayan Lohchab, who eventually scored a super 10 for the Pirates chipped in with a few points to give Patna the edge after a slow start.
For the Bulls, raider Ganesha Hanamantagol looked lively, but he was also contained on key occasions, including a tackle by Sawant that stalled the Bulls’ momentum.
With Maninder Singh yet to make an impact and the Pirates capitalising on defensive lapses, the opening phase swung slightly in the Pirates’ favour.
The first half saw momentum swing both ways, with Ayan producing a moment of brilliance for the Pirates. His decisive raid wiped out Sanjay Dhull and Jitender Yadav, inflicting an all out on Bengaluru Bulls and briefly tilting in Patna’s favour.
Bengaluru, however, mounted a sharp comeback. Led by Alireza and Aashish Malik, the Bulls responded with an all out of their own, overturning the deficit.
Sanjay’s key tackles further frustrated the Pirates, ensuring that by halftime, the Bulls had pulled ahead 19–15.
The start of the second half saw Sudhakar produce a brilliant raid that sent Yogesh and Satyappa off the mat, giving Patna a much-needed boost. Ayan also stepped up under pressure to dismiss Yogesh, keeping the Pirates in striking distance.
But the Bulls showed their composure, with Alireza continuing his fine form. His do-or-die raid dismissing Deepak and Sanket was a key moment, while Deepak’s tackles proved decisive in halting the Pirates’ advances.
Though Patna kept fighting, Bengaluru’s defence absorbed the pressure and maintained their slender 24–21 lead, ensuring a crucial final 10 minutes.
The final 10 minutes saw Patna Pirates throw everything into the contest, but the Bulls’ defence stood firm.
The decisive blow came when the Bulls inflicted a crucial all out on Patna. That collapse stretched the Bulls’ lead beyond reach and tilted the game firmly in their favour.
Alireza completed his super 10 in style, with his final successful raid sealing his milestone and the Bulls’ dominance.
Despite late attempts by the Pirates to claw back, the momentum was gone, and the Bulls closed out a convincing eight-point win.

Gujarat Giants sink Tamil Thalaivas

It was an impressive defensive performance from the Gujarat Giants, who sealed their first win of the 2025 Pro Kabaddi League Season , beating Tamil Thalaivas 37-28 on Saturday.

Nitin Panwar’s high five, alongside Rakesh and Mohammadreza Shadloui’s six points each, led the team to victory at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

At the start, both teams tested each other through cautious raiding and defending. The Giants got on the board early through Rakesh and Nitin, the latter impressing with his all-round contribution.

The Thalaivas’ big names, Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat, tried to push the momentum, but Gujarat’s defence stayed disciplined.

The standout moment came when Pawan, looking to break through, was stopped with a brilliant Super Tackle from Nitin.

It was the first of three such moves from Nitin in the first half that energised the Giants camp, giving them the psychological edge. At the 10-minute mark, Gujarat held a slender 10-7 lead.

Nitin was the decisive factor in the first half, completing an early high five. In the second phase, he executed yet another Super Tackle that added to their momentum when Ronak pinned down Himanshu Singh, leaving the Thalaivas struggling to convert raids into points.

The Thalaivas did manage to spark a fightback, led by Pawan, who came alive with a successful do-or-die raid and followed it up by sending Rakesh off the mat.

But the Giants’ compact defence and all-round discipline ensured they maintained their five-point cushion, heading into halftime with the scoreboard reading 17-12.

The third quarter of the contest swung dramatically as the Thalaivas clawed their way back into the game.

The Giants looked steady after Rakesh’s successful raid early in the half, but the momentum shifted when Arjun Deshwal delivered a crucial raid that inflicted an all out on the Giants. That moment breathed life into the Thalaivas’ challenge.

The Giants responded through their substitutes, with Shridhar Kadam stepping up to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Still, Pawan struck back in style with successful raids against Nitin and Sumit. By the end of this passage, the Thalaivas had narrowed the gap to a slender lead at 24-21.

Tamil Thalaivas’ hopes of a comeback were dented when Shadloui produced a series of decisive moments, first tackling Narender Kandola to complete an all out on the Thalaivas, and then following up with a successful raid that sent Nitesh Kumar to the bench.

For the Thalaivas, Pawan and Arjun tried to keep the scoreboard moving but the Giants’ substitutes added a fresh spark.

Shridhar was particularly effective, striking with a game-changing raid that sent both Pawan and Ronak out, sealing the Giants’ dominance.

Though Arjun managed a late raid point against Shadloui, it proved too little too late as the Giants’ balance of defence and support raiding carried them through to a comfortable nine-point win.

