Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers; Tamil Thalaivas sink Bengal Warriorz
Bengaluru Warriors registered their third straight win.
Bengaluru Bulls got the better of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening clash of the 2025 Pro Kabaddi League Jaipur leg, completing a convincing 28-23 win at the SMS Indoor Stadium in the first game on Friday.
Deepak Sankar registered another High Five, while Alireza Mirzaian led the raiding department with eight points on the night for the visitors.
For the Pink Panthers, Nitin Kumar also earned eight points, but lacked enough support from his teammates.
The Bulls embodied the aggressive attitude of the Season 12 right from the start, with Alireza Mirzaian delivering the first blow.
Deepak Sankar followed it up with a tackle on Nitin Kumar, giving his side a two-point lead in the early stages. Ali Samadi responded with a raid for the Pink Panthers, while Deepanshu Khatri’s tackle levelled the score in a sedate start to the game.
Nitin Kumar opened his account and got support from Ali Samadi as the two raiders kept the scoreboard ticking for their side. Sanjay Dhull and Aashish Malik did the same for the Bulls', keeping the two teams level at 5-5 after the first ten minutes.
The Pink Panthers found some momentum and opened up a three-point gap before the Bengaluru Bulls responded with not one but two Super Tackles from Deepak Sankar. The defender completed his High Five in the first half, helping his side edge back in front.
Alireza Mirzaian found his rhythm in the closing stages of the first half, helping the Bulls extend their lead even further. The visitors capitalised on the momentum, inflicting an all out on the home side and ending the first half strongly with the score at 16-9.
With a couple of early raids, Nitin Kumar had a strong start to the second half as the hosts aimed to fight back.
However, the Bulls continued to hold on to their seven-point advantage courtesy of Alireza Mirzaian and Satyappa Matti.
A yellow card to Deepanshu Khatri meant that Jaipur Pink Panthers had to dig deep to stay in the game at 21-15, heading into the final quarter of the game.
The Bulls kept chipping away point-by-point to put themselves in a dominant position with five minutes to go in the game.
Unfortunately for the Pink Panthers, a second yellow card to Deepanshu Khatri closed the door to any possibility of a comeback.
In the end, Satyappa registered his fourth tackle of the night, while Alireza finished strongly to ensure Bengaluru Bulls registered their third consecutive win in the 2025 PKL.
Tamil Thalaivas thump Bengal Warriorz
Tamil Thalaivas returned to winning ways with a commanding 46-36 victory against the Bengal Warriorz later in the day.
Led by Arjun Deshwal’s 17 points on the night, it was a team effort from Tamil Thalaivas as Narender Kandola, Ronak, Aashish Umed and Himanshu also made notable contributions.
Meanwhile, a Super 10 from Devank Dalal went down in vain for Bengal Warriorz.
It was a rapid start to this game with Arjun and Devank wasting no time to open the scoring for their respective sides.
The former helped Tamil Thalaivas cruise to a four-point lead courtesy his five points in as many minutes, leaving Bengal Warriorz to play catch up early on.
Tamil Thalaivas defenders did well to keep Devank at bay but contributions from Punit Kumar and Ankit helped Bengal Warriorz reduce the deficit slightly.
After the first ten minutes, Tamil Thalaivas maintained a three-point lead with Narender Kandola also chipping in alongside Arjun on the attacking end.
The Thalaivas soon started to assert their dominance with their starting seven registering at least a point within the opening fourteen minutes of the game.
They soon inflicted an all put on the Bengal Warriorz, capitalising on the momentum to open up a ten-point lead in the blink of an eye.
Tamil Thalaivas defence continued to stay relentless, giving their opponents no breathing room in the contest.
Meanwhile, the duo of Arjun and Narender combined for 13 points in the first half, giving their team a massive 23-11 lead at half time.
The speed and athleticism of Devank Dalal was on full display in the opening exchanges of the second half, giving Bengal Warriorz some much-needed momentum.
The season seven champions completed their first all out, cutting the deficit down to eight points.
However, every time Bengal Warriorz threatened to go on a run, Tamil Thalaivas shut the door down. Arjun Deshwal completed his Super 10 to ensure his side dictate terms and maintain their healthy eleven-point advantage heading into the final quarter of the game.
Devank also completed his Super 10 to keep his team within striking distance but the Bengal Warriorz could never really impose themselves on the game.
With under two minutes to go, the season seven champions registered a super tackle to make it a seven-point game, getting a glimmer of hope in this game.
Unfortunately for them, Arjun inflicted another all out to seal the deal for Tamil Thalaivas, helping them get over the line in comprehensive fashion, scripting a 46-36 win.
Next Story