PKL 2025: Bengal Warrioz sink UP Yoddhas; Tamil Thalaivas halt Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengal Warriorz scripted a brilliant turnaround and etched a crucial 41-37 win against the UP Yoddhas at the 2025 Pro Kabaddi League in Jaipur on Tuesday.

It was an important victory after four straight losses for the Season 7 PKL champions, led by their skipper Devank Dalal’s sixth consecutive super ten and Ashish’s high five as their side returned to winning ways.

The Yoddhas got off to a strong start with a successful opening raid from Guman Singh. The Bengal Warriorz quickly responded and levelled the score through a raid by Devank, but the Yoddhas regained their lead soon after.

The Yoddhas’ defence showed solid coordination, especially in the first ten minutes, as they consistently stopped the Warriorz’ raiders and maintained control of the game.

Their defensive efforts paid off when they inflicted an all out, extending their lead to 10-4.

By the time the first time out was called, the UP Yoddhas had built a comfortable cushion, leading 12-5 and keeping the pressure firmly on the Bengal Warriorz.

The Warriorz began the second quarter with a brief fightback, scoring a couple of quick points to cut the deficit to five.

However, the Yoddhas quickly regained control and stretched their lead to 15-9 with composed raids from Guman and a tight defence commanded by Ashu Singh and Hitesh.

The Warriorz then responded with two crucial points – one from a successful raid by Devank and the other through a Bonus Point – narrowing the gap to 12-16.

Despite this push, the Yoddhas stayed steady and maintained their advantage, heading into halftime with an 18-13 lead.

The Bengal Warriorz opened the second half by picking up quick points and cutting the deficit to 15-18.

However, the Yoddhas responded swiftly, with their defence stepping up once again to earn them another point and regain momentum.

Although the Warriorz’ defence stayed alert and worked hard to resist, the UP Yoddhas kept finding gaps and steadily added to their tally.

By the time the time ouut was called in the second half, the Yoddhas had extended their lead to 25-22.

The restart marked a major shift in momentum as the Bengal Warriorz inflicted an all out and surged ahead 26-25, with Devank securing a crucial raid point.

The UP Yoddhas, though, quickly levelled the score through a successful raid from Gagan Gowda.

The Warriorz then tightened their grip on the contest. Ashish completed his high five, while Devank continued his outstanding form, notching up yet another Super 10 – his sixth in as many matches this season.

As the game entered the final three minutes, the contest remained on a knife-edge with the Warriorz narrowly leading 34-33.

They then delivered a decisive blow by inflicting another all out, stretching their lead to 38-34 with less than two minutes remaining.

Holding their composure in the closing moments, the Warriorz sealed a hard-fought four-point victory.

Tamil Thalaivas halt Bengaluru Bulls' winning run

It was a contest that could have gone either way, but the Tamil Thalaivas eventually prevailed with a 35-29 win over the Bengaluru Bulls at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Raid Machine Arjun Deshwal’s super ten and Narender Kandola’s five points cancelled out another super ten from Alireza Mirzaian, in what turned out to be an epic showdown.

The southern derby between the Thalaivas and the Bulls got off to a fiery start, with both teams matching each other in intensity through the first 10 minutes.

Arjun set the tone for the Thalaivas with quick raids, supported by Ronak’s sharp tackles in defence, as they maintained a slender two-point lead.

The Bulls, however, refused to back down, with Ahmad Reza Asgari and Alireza Mirzaian chipping in crucial points to keep their side in the contest.

Both teams showed urgency to grab control early, knowing how important a win would be in this Southern Derby.

At the 10-minute mark, the Thalaivas held a narrow 9-7 advantage, but the intensity suggested the contest could swing either way.

The second phase of the first half saw the momentum swing decisively in the Bulls’ favour. Alireza’s sharp raids, including a game-changing all out, turned the tide as the Bulls surged ahead with aggression.

Ganesha Hanamantagol chipped in with vital points, while Yogesh and Ahmad Reza stood firm in defence, leaving the Tamil Thalaivas struggling to keep pace.

Despite Arjun’s efforts in attack and Narender Kandola’s early spark, the Thalaivas faltered under pressure as errors crept in and their raiders were neutralised. By halftime, the Bulls had seized control with a commanding 20-14 lead, their aggressive playmaking marking the difference.

Three quick points for the Thalaivas at the start of the second half looked to spark a comeback. However, the Bulls quickly recovered from the mini blip, with Alireza continuing to take his chances and keeping his team in the lead.

But as much as Alireza tried to steady the Bulls, Arjun rose to the occasion with a series of aggressive raids that reduced the opposition to just one player while also completing his Super 10.

The Thalaivas then inflicted an all out just before the time out, after Alireza was trapped by Nitesh Kumar, regaining the advantage in this topsy-turvy clash.

As the final quarter began, the defences took charge, with both teams pulling off successful tackles. However, the raiders soon found their rhythm again, as Ahmad Reza picked up points for the Bulls before Arjun delivered in a do-or-die raid.

With the closely-fought clash heading into its final minutes, the outcome remained on the edge. Ganesha and Alireza chipped in with successful raids to cut the deficit to just three points.

But Narender Kandola stepped up in defence, taking down Ganesha – the hero of the Bulls’ last win – in a decisive moment that ultimately sealed a six-point victory for the Thalaivas.