Kabaddi
PKL 2022 FINAL- Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the finals of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.
We are in the end game of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. After 3 months, 137 matches and 4 cities, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan are the last teams standing, in between the other's way of becoming the Pro Kabaddi League Champions.
Both teams will take on each other today at 7:30 PM. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2022 3:09 PM GMT
15' Jaipur is leading with a small lead here now.
Arjun Deshwal scored two crucial points and Jaipur has a lead of 5 points now.
JPP 22-17 PP
- 17 Dec 2022 3:04 PM GMT
HALF TIME: Jaipur Pink Panthers 14-12 Puneri Paltan
This has been insane half as both teams going at each other and the game is still very much balanced for the second half!
- 17 Dec 2022 2:51 PM GMT
19' Jaipur Pink Panthers are turning the heat on here.
Ajith Kumar does a multiple points raid to reduce Puneri Paltan to three men and then Reza takes out Akash Shinde. Puneri is left with two men on the mat.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 13-10 Puneri Paltan
- 17 Dec 2022 2:46 PM GMT
15' Puneri leads courtesy Md Nabibaksh dual duties
Nabibaksh tackles Ajith Kumar and then takes Sahul Kumar out in a raid. Puneri Paltan is asserting its dominance now.
Puneri Paltan 10 - 8 Jaipur Pink Panthers
- 17 Dec 2022 2:36 PM GMT
5' Jaipur Pink Panthers 3-3 Puneri Paltan
This game is going neck-to-neck at the moment. Both teams are cautious as it's the start.