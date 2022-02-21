Pro Kabaddi – Top 6 teams ready to battle it out in the play offs

Following 132 matches in 60 consecutive matchdays, the league stage of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 has drawn to a close. The league now enters the playoffs stage of the tournament with the top 6 six teams – Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C, U.P Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan – battling it out to lift the coveted PKL trophy.

With plenty of twists and turns, PKL Season 8 witnessed one of the most competitive seasons ever to the extent that it took till the last matchday of the League stages to determine the Top 6 teams that qualified for the Playoffs. The thrilling competition is certain to continue with all remaining matches being knockout fixtures. The Playoffs are set to take the stage on February 21st & February 23rd, and the grand finale will take centre stage on February 25th.

Mashal Sports, organisers of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, have ensured the continuity & completion of the league with matches on a daily basis without any break. This, is inside the confines of a biosecure bubble in Bengaluru comprising of over 900+ individuals across players, coaches, teams & league staff. The health & safety of all stakeholders was the league's highest priority from Day 1. Together with the support of the 12 franchises, the League has worked collectively to ensure top-notch quality on the mat, inside the bio-bubble that was created in complete compliance with relevant official guidelines.

𝔸ℕ𝔻 𝕋ℍ𝔼ℕ 𝕋ℍ𝔼ℝ𝔼 𝕎𝔼ℝ𝔼 𝕊𝕀𝕏 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟



Say hello to the 6⃣ who have made it to the #VIVOProKabaddi Season 8 Playoffs!



Who will take the 🏆 home?#SuperhitPanga pic.twitter.com/VJ553BugB2 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 19, 2022

Speaking about the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Playoffs, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports & League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "This has truly been an exceptional season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League. We were on a mission to ensure the completion of the tournament. We were not only successful in achieving that but have also achieved new levels of engagement with the fans. We have had quite a few challenges inside the stringent bio-bubble but overcame them along with the support of the 12 franchises. The safety and health of every individual inside the bubble was our top-most priority. I have no doubt that the upcoming Playoffs week and the finals will witness even more thrilling and exciting action as we aim to conclude a memorable Season 8, providing millions of fans across the country and around the globe with the best of kabaddi action they can ask for."



Speaking about the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Playoffs, Prashant Kumar Rai, Captain, Patna Pirates said, "It gives us a lot of joy that we have finished on top of the league table going into the final week of the season. It shows the amount of effort the team has made to make it this far in the competition. We are excited to be part of the Playoffs and guarantee to our fans that are making the necessary preparations to give our best on the mat."

Speaking about the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Playoffs, Joginder Narwal, Captain, Dabang Delhi K.C. said, "It feels amazing to be part of the top 6, all the strategies and planning that we made daily throughout the season has really paid off. Every player in the squad has contributed to our success in this competition so far with young and experienced players turning up many times in key moments. We are aiming to carry this momentum and be on top form for the playoffs and the finals."



Speaking about the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Playoffs, Nitesh Kumar, Captain, U.P. Yoddha said, "Our road to the Playoffs has been full of ups and downs. We didn't have the best start to the season but together as a team, we were able to manage our problems and we came back strong in the second half. The team and coaching staff have worked really hard, and we will continue to do so going into the Playoffs week and the finals."

Speaking about the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Playoffs, Sunil Kumar, Gujarat Giants said, "This has been a memorable season for us so far and we are determined to give our best on the mat in the upcoming matches. We will continue to play as a team and focus on our strengths and work on our weaknesses. We have received immense support from the coaches and the staff who have helped us reach the Playoffs."

Speaking about the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Playoffs, Pawan Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls said, "It has been a tough season, all teams have played their best and we gave our 100% on the mat. We are excited to be a part of the Playoffs and aim to win that trophy for our fans, coaches, and the support staff who have supported with us throughout seasons."



Speaking about the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Playoffs, Nitin Tomar, Puneri Paltan said, "We have had an excellent season and are very satisfied with how the team has performed throughout. We are highly motivated to play against the best teams in the league and we are confident enough to bring the trophy home."



