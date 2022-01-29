Pro Kabaddi: Schedule for rivalry week of PKL 2021 announced

Pro Kabaddi League organisers, Marshal Sports, on Saturday released the schedule for the next part of the tournament, starting Monday.

Teams will fight for a position on top of the points table and fans will get to witness some of the biggest rivalries and seven days of edge-of-seat, high quality action on the mat from January 31 to February 6.

Haryana Steelers will take on the Gujarat Giants in the first match of the day on December 31, followed by Dabang Delhi KC's clash against U Mumba.

"Patna Pirates will resume matches by playing against Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha and more, whereas Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the great Southern Derby," the organisers said in a statement.



PKL season 8 has been conducted day-on-day basis.

Schedule

Date Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Team A Team B Team A Team B Team A Team B 30th January Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers Tamil Thaliavas Bengaluru Bulls 31st January Haryana Steelers Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi U Mumba 1st February Bengal Warriors Gujarat Giants Bengaluru Bulls UP Yoddha 2nd February UP Yoddha Patna Pirates Puneri Paltan U Mumba 3rd February Jaipur Pink Panthers Dabang Delhi Telugu Titans Tamil Talaivas 4th February Haryana Steelers Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Giants Patna Pirates 5th February U Mumba Tamil Thaliavas UP Yoddha Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers 6th February Patna Pirates Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers Puneri Paltan



