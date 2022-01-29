Log In
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi: Schedule for rivalry week of PKL 2021 announced

The organisers of PKL 2021, Mashal Sports, have announced the schedule for third half of the league.

A total of 12 teams are geared up for the PKL tournament (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)
The PKL trophy (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-29T14:21:31+05:30

Pro Kabaddi League organisers, Marshal Sports, on Saturday released the schedule for the next part of the tournament, starting Monday.

Teams will fight for a position on top of the points table and fans will get to witness some of the biggest rivalries and seven days of edge-of-seat, high quality action on the mat from January 31 to February 6.

Haryana Steelers will take on the Gujarat Giants in the first match of the day on December 31, followed by Dabang Delhi KC's clash against U Mumba.

"Patna Pirates will resume matches by playing against Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha and more, whereas Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the great Southern Derby," the organisers said in a statement.

PKL season 8 has been conducted day-on-day basis.

Schedule

Date

Match 1

Match 2

Match 3

Team A

Team B

Team A

Team B

Team A

Team B

30th January

Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Tamil Thaliavas

Bengaluru Bulls

31st January

Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi

U Mumba

1st February

Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls

UP Yoddha

2nd February

UP Yoddha

Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan

U Mumba

3rd February

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Dabang Delhi

Telugu Titans

Tamil Talaivas

4th February

Haryana Steelers

Bengal Warriors

Dabang Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Giants

Patna Pirates

5th February

U Mumba

Tamil Thaliavas

UP Yoddha

Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers

6th February

Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Giants

Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan


