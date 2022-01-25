Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 35 - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 34 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 35 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
We are back again with a single panga tonight. In action tonight are the Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 25 Jan 2022 3:06 PM GMT
Titans 39-39 Steelers
Its tie, the 15th tie of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8
- 25 Jan 2022 3:02 PM GMT
Titans 36-38 Steelers
last 47 seconds left , can Titans shock Steelers, Rohit Gulia last Raid was empty that make steelers nervious now.
- 25 Jan 2022 2:58 PM GMT
Telegu Titans ALL OUT
Vikash Kandola with Super Raid ALL OUT the Titans and extend the Haryana Steelers lead to 5 Points
- 25 Jan 2022 2:54 PM GMT
Titans 32-35 Steelers
Vikash Kandola gives two important raid points to team
- 25 Jan 2022 2:52 PM GMT
Titans 32-33 Steelers
Very little to separate two teams
- 25 Jan 2022 2:33 PM GMT
Titans 20-23 Steelers
Surinder Nada picks up a big point with his attack from the right during the do-or-die raid.
- 25 Jan 2022 2:23 PM GMT
Titans 19-20 Steelers
A neck-to-neck battle unfolds on the mat!
- 25 Jan 2022 2:23 PM GMT
A brilliant comeback by the Titans at half time
The Titans have forged a comeback in the last ten minutes and a huge chunk of credit goes to Sandeep Kandola in the left corner.