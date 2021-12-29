Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 8 - Dabang Delhi decimates Bengal Warriors - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 8 of the PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is day number 8 of the PKL 2021 and we have two stunning clashes lined up for the night. The first will be a repeat of the PKL 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors followed by the UP Yoddha taking on the defensive powerhouse Gujarat Giants.
PKL 2021 Day 8 Schedule
Dabang Delhi KC v/s Bengal Warriors - 7:30 pm IST
UP Yoddha v/s Gujarat Giants - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 29 Dec 2021 4:10 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all the PKL action we have tonight from the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru. If the first match was a rare lopsided contest, the second was a proper thriller with none of the teams managing to pocket all the five points.
Scores:
Dabang Delhi 52-35 Bengal Warriors
UP Yoddha 32-32 Gujarat Giants
- 29 Dec 2021 4:08 PM GMT
It's a TIEEEE!
The Gujarat Giants have managed to throw it away. Their famed defence yet again with those grave mistakes. Two empty raids to end the match, none wanted to risk those three points and we have the fourth tie of the season.
- 29 Dec 2021 3:59 PM GMT
Gujarat with the lead!
Three minutes left in the match and the Giants have a one-point lead. This is still anybody's game.
- 29 Dec 2021 3:52 PM GMT
SUPER 10, PARDEEP NARWAL!
He spent a majority of the first half on the mat, but once he was brought in there has been no stopping. Completes his Super 10 with his world famous Dubki.
Yoddha 28-29 Giants
- 29 Dec 2021 3:47 PM GMT
10 minutes left
10 minutes left in the contest and the scores are level. Who will come out on top?
- 29 Dec 2021 3:44 PM GMT
SUPER 10, RAKESH NARWAL!
While all the talks regarding the Gujarat Giants have been surrounding their defence, Rakesh Narwal has slowly emerged as a new star! Completes his second Super 10 of the season.
Yoddha 24-25 Giants
- 29 Dec 2021 3:39 PM GMT
ALL OUT, GUJARAT GIANTS!
Only two points for Gujarat Giants post the break and they have been wiped out. They still have the lead though.
.
- 29 Dec 2021 3:38 PM GMT
Surender Gill playing with an injury!
UP Yoddha's Surender Gill has come out on court with a heavily bandaged jaw. What dedication from the youngster!
- 29 Dec 2021 3:37 PM GMT
Gujarat down to two men!
This is a brilliant comeback from UP Yoddha. They have reduced the Gujarat Giants to just two men.
Yoddha 16-20 Giants
- 29 Dec 2021 3:27 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
Good work from the UP Yoddha defence to save an allout. A mini-comeback there towards the end for them to stay within touching distance of the Giants.