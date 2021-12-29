Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 8 - Dabang Delhi decimates Bengal Warriors - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 8 of the PKL 2021.

Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha Ravinder Pahal Gujarat Giants
Pardeep Narwal and Ravinder Pahal

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-29T21:41:28+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is day number 8 of the PKL 2021 and we have two stunning clashes lined up for the night. The first will be a repeat of the PKL 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors followed by the UP Yoddha taking on the defensive powerhouse Gujarat Giants.

PKL 2021 Day 8 Schedule

Dabang Delhi KC v/s Bengal Warriors - 7:30 pm IST

UP Yoddha v/s Gujarat Giants - 8:30 pm IST

Live Updates

Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi 
