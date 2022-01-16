PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 26 - Match 58 - Tamil Thalaivas v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 26 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021



After a superhit Triple Panga yesterday, we are back to the usual doubleheaders from today. First up the Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers followed by a clash between the Patna Pirates and the Bengaluru Bulls.

PKL 2021 Day 26 Schedule

Tamil Thalaivas v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST

Patna Pirates v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!