Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 26 - Match 58 - Tamil Thalaivas v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 26 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 26 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
After a superhit Triple Panga yesterday, we are back to the usual doubleheaders from today. First up the Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers followed by a clash between the Patna Pirates and the Bengaluru Bulls.
PKL 2021 Day 26 Schedule
Tamil Thalaivas v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST
Patna Pirates v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 16 Jan 2022 2:58 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, NAVEEEN!
Panthers down to three men and Naveen comes up with a Super Tackle to reduce the deficit to one point with just over a minute remaining.
Thalaivas 30-29 Panthers
- 16 Jan 2022 2:50 PM GMT
5 minutes remaining
5 minutes on the clock and the Thalaivas defence is doing it for them. Neither Arjun Deshwal nor Deepak Hooda have been allowed to play freely and the Pink Panthers find themselves under the pump.
- 16 Jan 2022 2:41 PM GMT
10 minutes left
Less than 10 minutes on the clock and there is nothing to separate the two teams so far. The scores are level and we are heading towards yet another thriller.
Thalaivas 24-24 Panthers
- 16 Jan 2022 2:35 PM GMT
SUPER RAIDDD, MANJEEEET!
Panthers down to three men and they attempt on tackle on Manjeet, only that it does not work. Wonderful escape from Manjeet and that's a five-pointer!
ALL OUT, JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS.
- 16 Jan 2022 2:24 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and Jaipur Pink Panthers has the advantage, thanks to that all-out. The first 20 minutes was dominated by the defenders and raiders from both teams have been forced to keep quiet.
- 16 Jan 2022 2:21 PM GMT
ALL OUT, TAMIL THALAIVAS!
Surjeet is again left alone on the mat and this time he has to raid. Cannot do much other than a bonus. Thalaivas wiped out.
- 16 Jan 2022 2:19 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, SURJEEEEETTTTTTT!
We saw a solo tackle the other night from Rinku and now Surjeet comes up with the same. Arjun Deshwal comes in for a raid and forces one defender out of the bounds, leaving Surjeet the lone man.
The Thalaivas skipper decides to take it to his own hands and takes down Arjun with a stunning double ankle hold. A TACKLE FOR AGES!
- 16 Jan 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Defenders on a roll!
The defensive units of both teams are on a roll tonight. 16 points scored so far in the match and only four of them have come via raiders. SENSATIONAL DEFENSIVE SHOW UNTIL NOW!
- 16 Jan 2022 2:12 PM GMT
Jaipur equalise!
Less than 10 minutes in the first half and the Panthers have drawn level for the first time in this contest.
- 16 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT
Prapanjan walks off
Not a good sign for the Thalaivas as Prapanjan walks off in pain holding his right shoulder. He was tackled and multiple players were over him probably leading to an injury.
Panthers' Vishal has been shown a green card for aggression on Prapanjan.