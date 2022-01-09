Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 19 - Match 43 - Puneri Paltan v/s Bengal Warriors - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 19 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 19 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
After an insane day of tripleheader, we are back to the usual doubleheader today. First up, the struggling Puneri Paltan will take on defending champions Bengal Warriors, followed by the in-form Bengaluru Bulls up against the UP Yoddha.
PKL 2021 Day 19 Schedule
Puneri Paltan v/s Bengal Warriors - 7:30 pm IST
Bengaluru Bulls v/s UP Yoddha - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 9 Jan 2022 2:10 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, ABINESH!
Maninder gets taken out now. Abinesh with a powerful dash! Troubles for Warriors with both Maninder and Nabibh out.
They have burned their review as well and have conceded the lead too.
- 9 Jan 2022 2:07 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, SOMBIR!
Nabibhaksh gets taken down in a Super Tackle. Sombir the man with the tackle and Vishal with the much needed support to make it successful.
- 9 Jan 2022 2:06 PM GMT
Paltan down to 2 men
4 points for Maninder, 1 for Nabibhaksh and Paltan are down to two men within five minutes. Pressure on Nitin Tomar to deliver.
Paltan 2-5 Warriors
- 9 Jan 2022 2:02 PM GMT
Aslam Inamdar with a tackle!
Two empty raids to start the match before Nabibhakhsh is tackled with a beautiful ankle hold by Aslam Inamdar.
Paltan 1-0 Warriors
- 9 Jan 2022 1:51 PM GMT
Puneri Paltan Starting 7
Nitin Tomar finally makes a return to the first seven for the Paltans. He gets the captain's armband as well!
- 9 Jan 2022 1:40 PM GMT
Puneri Paltan v/s Bengal Warriors
Two struggling teams up against each other. Who will emerge on top?
Click here to read our preview.
- 9 Jan 2022 1:26 PM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
The intense Kabaddi action continues to roll on. After a Triple Panga yesterday, we are back to the usual doubleheader tonight.
