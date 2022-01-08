Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 18 - Match 40 - Gujarat Giants v/s Patna Pirates - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 18 of PKL 2021.

Sunil Malik Gujarat Giants Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates
Sunil Malik and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-08T21:51:50+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 18 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is Saturday. It is the day of a tripleheader. Six teams in action over the course of next few hours and I can assure you the points table would see a lot of changes by the end of the night.

PKL 2021 Day 18 Schedule

UP Yoddha v/s Dabang Delhi - 7:30 pm IST

U Mumba v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST

Patna Pirates v/s Gujarat Giants - 9:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
