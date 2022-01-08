Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 18 - Match 40 - Gujarat Giants v/s Patna Pirates - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 18 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is Saturday. It is the day of a tripleheader. Six teams in action over the course of next few hours and I can assure you the points table would see a lot of changes by the end of the night.
PKL 2021 Day 18 Schedule
UP Yoddha v/s Dabang Delhi - 7:30 pm IST
U Mumba v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST
Patna Pirates v/s Gujarat Giants - 9:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 8 Jan 2022 4:21 PM GMT
Close start!
A slow start to the contest but it has been tight in the very first match.
Giants 2-3 Pirates
- 8 Jan 2022 4:17 PM GMT
Monu Goyat tackled!
Girish Ernak on the offensive in the very first raid. A solid ankle hold on Monu Goyat and off he goes.
Giants 1-0 Pirates
- 8 Jan 2022 4:12 PM GMT
Giants Starting 7
The newly appointed Giants captain Ravinder Pahal misses out with injury and they go back to their old captain Sunil.
- 8 Jan 2022 4:10 PM GMT
Gujarat Giants v/s Patna Pirates
- 8 Jan 2022 4:08 PM GMT
U MUMBA WINSSSS!
An easy victory for U Mumba. They won this in the first half itself, the second was just about providing the finishing touch. Rinku the star with 7 tackle points!
- 8 Jan 2022 4:02 PM GMT
SUPER 10, ABHISHEK!
The U Mumba vice-captain completes his Super 10 and he seems to have found his mojo back!
- 8 Jan 2022 4:01 PM GMT
ALL OUT, U MUMBA!
U Mumba have been wiped out for the first time in the match. Just over three minutes left and their lead is down to eight points. Can Titans make this even tighter with Ajith out of equation?
- 8 Jan 2022 4:00 PM GMT
U Mumba down to 2 men
Telugu Titans are unwilling to surrender easily. They have reduced U Mumba to two men. Can they inflict an allout?
U Mumba 41-29 Titans
- 8 Jan 2022 3:54 PM GMT
Ajith walks off!
Ajith seems to have picked up some injury. He struggles to walk off the mat. The U Mumba camp would hope this is not to serious.