Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Day 41 - Gujarat, Delhi register wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 41 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 41 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is day number 41 of PKL 2021 and we have a double header on cards. The Haryana Steelers will take on Gujarat Giants first, followed by the Dabang Delhi take on U Mumba.
PKL 2021 Day 41 Schedule
Haryana Steelers v/s Gujarat Giants - 7:30 pm IST
Dabang Delhi v/s U Mumba - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 31 Jan 2022 4:08 PM GMT
Dabang Delhi WINSSS!
A very close contest but the Dabangs prevail in the end, thanks to a stunning display by Neeraj Narwal. Vijay Malik sure completed his Super 10, but it is certainly Narwal who stood out.
The Dabangs consolidate their position at the top of the table.
- 31 Jan 2022 4:05 PM GMT
ALL OUT, U MUMBA!
Less than a minute left in the contest and Mumba could not have found a worse time to surrender. A massive 5-point lead for the Dabangs and they have this in the pocket now.
Dabang 33-28 Mumba
- 31 Jan 2022 4:03 PM GMT
NEEERAJJJJ NARWALLLL!
SUPERRR SUBBBB!
Neeraj Narwal is turning this around. A stunning dubki to get two touch points and the Dabangs have a 3 point lead with just over a minute left.
- 31 Jan 2022 3:55 PM GMT
5 minutes left
5 minutes left in the contest and once again a substitute comes to the rescue - Neeraj Narwal this time with quick raid points for the Dabangs as they draw level.
- 31 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT
10 minutes left
10 minutes left in the contest and we have all the signs that this will go right down the wire. Just a one-point lead for Mumba and this can swing any way.
Dabang 22-23 Mumba
- 31 Jan 2022 3:38 PM GMT
ALL OUT, DABANG DELHI!
Unlike their opponent, Dabang Delhi cannot avoid that all-out. Mumba defence on fire as they wipe out the Dabangs early in the second half.
- 31 Jan 2022 3:30 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and both teams are level. Stunning comeback from U Mumba via those two super tackles, before Shivam coming in as substitute left the Dabangs reeling.
A rather slow half that, but Dabang Delhi are staring at an all-out.
- 31 Jan 2022 3:21 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, FAZEL!
Fazel with an ankle hold on Sandeep this time and Harendra with the assist. Yet another Super Tackle for Mumba.
Dabang 9-7 Mumba
- 31 Jan 2022 3:16 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, HARENDRA!
Mumba reduced to two men and Harendra takes down Ashu with a brilliant block. Equally good assist from Fazel to avoid the all-out for now.
- 31 Jan 2022 3:07 PM GMT
Sandeep Narwal with a tackle!
Abhishek with the first raid of the match and he is taken down by Sandeep Narwal.
Dabang 1-0 Mumba