Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Day 41 - Gujarat, Delhi register wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 41 of PKL 2021.

Fazel Atrachali U Mumba Naveen Goyat Dabang Delhi
X

Who will emerge on top in the battle between Fazel Atrachali and Naveen Goyat?

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2022-01-31T21:38:28+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 41 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is day number 41 of PKL 2021 and we have a double header on cards. The Haryana Steelers will take on Gujarat Giants first, followed by the Dabang Delhi take on U Mumba.

PKL 2021 Day 41 Schedule

Haryana Steelers v/s Gujarat Giants - 7:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi v/s U Mumba - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

