Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Day 39 - Match 81 - Dabang Delhi thrash Gujarat Giants - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 39 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 39 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
We were supposed to return to the usual double headers tonight, but a last minute postponement of the contest between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans means that we will have just one match tonight.
PKL 2021 Day 39 Schedule
Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi - 7:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 29 Jan 2022 2:59 PM GMT
Dabang Delhi WINSSS!
The much anticipated return of the Gujarat Giants ends in an rather unpleasant way. A 19-point loss against the Dabang Delhi, who move to the top of the table with this win!
- 29 Jan 2022 2:53 PM GMT
HIGH 5, MANJEET CHILLAR!
The OG is up and running. Manjeet completes his first HIGH 5 of the season and the Dabangs now have two in the season
- 29 Jan 2022 2:49 PM GMT
HIGH 5, KRISHAN DHULL!
Krishan Dhull's first ever PKL High 5 and it is the first HIGH 5 by a Dabang Delhi defender this season. It took a long time, but it has finally come!
- 29 Jan 2022 2:48 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, MANJEEET!
Manjeet comes up with a double ankle hold and it is consecutive super tackle for the Dabangs!
- 29 Jan 2022 2:47 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, KRISHAN DHULL!
Stunning thigh hold from Krishan Dhull and he sends Pradeep packing. That was a very advanced tackle, but the hold was so strong that the raider had no chance to escape, especially with Manjeet Chillar coming in with a support!
- 29 Jan 2022 2:46 PM GMT
Dabangs down to 2
Pardeep comes up with a two-point raid beofre Ashu is tackled in a do-or-die to reduce the Dabangs to 2 men for the first time tonight!
- 29 Jan 2022 2:40 PM GMT
ALL OUT, GUJARAT GIANTS!
There is nothing Sunil Malik can do. The Giants skipper is the last man standing and he surrenders. Second all-out of the match and the Giants are reeling badly.
The Dabangs have a 16-point lead with 10 minutes left. This should be easy to wrap up for them.
- 29 Jan 2022 2:33 PM GMT
Gujarat hitting back!
The teams have reduced the pace of the game post the break and are relying on do-or-die raids. Consecutive points for the Giants and they have averted an all-out.
Giants 14-22 Dabang
- 29 Jan 2022 2:23 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and the Dabnags have owned that one. They inflicted an all-out and have yet again reduced the Giants to just three men. Each of their first 7 players have opened their personal account and are cruising.
- 29 Jan 2022 2:13 PM GMT
ALL OUT, GUJARAT GIANTS!
Not a return they would have liked for the Gujarat Giants. They have been wiped out in just 10 minutes.