Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Day 39 - Match 81 - Dabang Delhi thrash Gujarat Giants - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 39 of PKL 2021.

Girish Ernak Gujarat Giants Naveen Goyat Dabang Delhi
Girish Ernak and Naveen Goyat

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-29T20:29:51+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 39 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

We were supposed to return to the usual double headers tonight, but a last minute postponement of the contest between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans means that we will have just one match tonight.

PKL 2021 Day 39 Schedule

Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi - 7:30 pm IST

Stay tuned!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
