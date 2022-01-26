Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Day 36 - Match 78 - U Mumba beats Bengaluru Bulls - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 36 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is day 36 of PKL 2021 and we have just a single contest, courtesy a covid-19 outbreak. The Bulls take on U Mumba in a bid to extend their lead at top of the table.

PKL 2021 Day 36 Schedule

U Mumba v/s Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!