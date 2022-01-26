Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Day 36 - Match 78 - U Mumba beats Bengaluru Bulls - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 36 of PKL 2021.
Day 36 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is day 36 of PKL 2021 and we have just a single contest, courtesy a covid-19 outbreak. The Bulls take on U Mumba in a bid to extend their lead at top of the table.
PKL 2021 Day 36 Schedule
U Mumba v/s Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2022 3:08 PM GMT
That's all we have for the evening from PKL 2021. A convincing victory for Mumba despite a Super 10 for Pawan. U Mumba breaks into the top 4 with this win, while the Bulls maintain their top spot regardless of this loss.
But, this is certainly an alarming sign for the Bulls who have now lost four of their last five encounters.
- 26 Jan 2022 3:06 PM GMT
U Mumba WINSSS!
U Mumba registers their second win of the season against Bulls and it ended with a solo tackle on Pawan Sehrawat by Harendra. It was that easy for Fazel and his boys tonight.
- 26 Jan 2022 2:57 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGALURU BULLS!
This has to be it. U Mumba have inflicted yet another all-out and a win for the Bulls look impossible from here.
Mumba 41-29 Bulls
- 26 Jan 2022 2:53 PM GMT
U Mumba in a commanding position
5 minutes left in the contest and Mumba have extended their lead. Pawan Sehrawat has been tackled six times and is still warming the bench. The Mumboys are sensing a win here with the Bulls down to three men.
- 26 Jan 2022 2:43 PM GMT
10 minutes left!
10 minutes left in the contest and this is still hanging in balance. Bulls are known for their comebacks and the only question is whether Mumba can close this off?
- 26 Jan 2022 2:33 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGALURU BULLS!
The Bulls have been wiped out for the second time as Mumba strengthen the grip on this contest.
- 26 Jan 2022 2:32 PM GMT
SUPER 10, ABHISHEK!
Abhishek Singh completes his sixth Super 10 of the season and the Bulls are down to last man.
- 26 Jan 2022 2:24 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of a very thrilling 20 minutes. Mumba inflicted an all-out early on, but the Bulls hit back soon after. However, Rahul Sethpal's stunning show means that Fazel and boys go into the break with a slender lead.
- 26 Jan 2022 2:20 PM GMT
SUPER 10, PAWAN!
Yet another Super 10 for Pawan Sehrawat. Just another day office day for the Bulls skipper.
- 26 Jan 2022 2:19 PM GMT
ALL OUT, U MUMBA!
Rahul Sethpal and Fazel Atrachali combined to avert the all-out for long, but the Bulls have finally managed to wipe out Mumba.