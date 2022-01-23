PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 33 - Haryana, Bengaluru wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 33 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021



After a stunning triple panga yesterday, we are back to the usual doubleheaders. In action tonight are the Yoddha and Steelers followed by the Titans and Bulls.

PKL 2021 Day 33 Schedule

UP Yoddha v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST

Telugu Titans v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!