Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 33 - Haryana, Bengaluru wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 33 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 33 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
After a stunning triple panga yesterday, we are back to the usual doubleheaders. In action tonight are the Yoddha and Steelers followed by the Titans and Bulls.
PKL 2021 Day 33 Schedule
UP Yoddha v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST
Telugu Titans v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 23 Jan 2022 4:07 PM GMT
Bengaluru Bulls WINSSS!
Bengaluru Bulls maintain their composure to finally snap their losing streak. They had it in the bag right from the beginning, but the nerves got to them. It does not matter as they walk away with all five points.
- 23 Jan 2022 4:03 PM GMT
Lobby once again hurting the Bulls!
Adarsh T goes into the lobby without a struggle and the Bulls lose two defenders who follow him. Bulls still have the lead with just over a minute left.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:54 PM GMT
HIGH 5, AKASH CHAUDHARY!
Akash Chaudhary completes his High 5 for the Titans, but the Bulls still have a five-point lead.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:51 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGALURU BULLS!
The Bulls have been wiped out as Titans continue to fightback. Can they maintain this newfound momentum?
Titans 24-29 Bulls
- 23 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT
10 minutes left!
The Titans are fighting hard and have managed to reduce the deficit to just 8 points. Pawan Sehrawat is warming the bench for now and Titans know this is the time to strike and have reduced the Bulls to three men.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:30 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
Titans make a good comeback towards the end of that half but the Bulls continue to maintain a healthy raid, thanks to yet another Super 10 from Pawan Sehrawat!
- 23 Jan 2022 3:19 PM GMT
ALL OUT, TELUGU TITANS!
The Titans have been wiped out and the Bulls have a massive lead already.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Bulls on the charge!
The Bulls are playing as a well oiled unit tonight. Both the raiders and defenders are consistently bringing in points.
- 23 Jan 2022 3:10 PM GMT
Pawan starts with a bonus
An empty raid to start by Titans, before Pawan returns with a bonus.
Titans 0-1 Bulls