Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 29 - Haryana, Telugu wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 29 of PKL 2021.

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 29 - Haryana, Telugu wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-19T21:47:41+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 29 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is the second last day of the first half of PKL 2021. In action are the Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan, followed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans.

PKL 2021 Day 29 Schedule

Haryana Steelers v/s Puneri Paltan - 7:30 pm IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X