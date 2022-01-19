Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 29 - Haryana, Telugu wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 29 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is the second last day of the first half of PKL 2021. In action are the Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan, followed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans.
PKL 2021 Day 29 Schedule
Haryana Steelers v/s Puneri Paltan - 7:30 pm IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 19 Jan 2022 4:17 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have for the night. While the Steelers registered an easy victory over the Paltan in the first match, the Titans registered their first win of the season in a hard-fought encounter against the Panthers in the second.
Scores:
Haryana Steelers 37-30 Puneri Paltan
Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-35 Telugu Titans
- 19 Jan 2022 4:15 PM GMT
Telugu Titans WINSSSS!
YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT.
Telugu Titans have finally won. They have won. Adarsh T the star for them - he was won it singlehandedly for them. Eight loses 2 ties and now finally a victory.
- 19 Jan 2022 4:12 PM GMT
ALL OUT, JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS!
1 minutes 27 seconds on the clock and the Jaipur Pink Panthers have been wiped out. Titans in the lead, but it is just 2 points. Adarsh the star for the Yellow Brigade.
- 19 Jan 2022 4:06 PM GMT
Panthers down to 3
The Panthers are down to three men now as the Titans equalise. The Titans are sensing their first win of the season!
Panthers 28-28 Titans
- 19 Jan 2022 4:03 PM GMT
5 minutes left
5 minutes left in the contest and the Panthers still have a one-point lead. The points are being scored in phases - first the Panthers stitch together a few, then they decide to gift the Titans a few.
A see-saw battle saw far and we are in for yet another thriller.
- 19 Jan 2022 3:59 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, ARJUN DESHWAL!
Bonus plus two touch points for Arjun Deshwal and he completes his eighth Super 10 of the season!
- 19 Jan 2022 3:54 PM GMT
10 minutes left
10 minutes left in the contest and the Panthers have a 1 point lead. A good comeback from the Titans post the break, but can they maintain it?
- 19 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, SURINDER SINGH!
Titans down to three men and Surinder Singh comes with a Super Tackle with a back hold on Arjun Deshwal. He is playing himself to form tonight is Surinder.
Panthers 24-23 Titans
- 19 Jan 2022 3:41 PM GMT
ALL OUT, JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS!
WHAT JUST HAPPENED????
Titans have wiped out the Panthers within three raids of second half. Aadarsh with a Super Raid to inflict the all-out.
- 19 Jan 2022 3:34 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
Jaipur Pink Panther's half undoubtedly. While the raiders from both teams have been neck and neck, the failure of Titans defence means that they trail by a heavy margin after 20 minutes.