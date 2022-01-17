Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 27 - Match 61 - Telugu Titans v/s Bengal Warriors - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 27 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 27 of Pro Kabaddi League
Day number 27 of PKL 2021 and we have yet another doubleheader on cards. First up in the evening are Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha, followed by the Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors.
PKL 2021 Day 27 Schedule
Puneri Paltan v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST
Telugu Titans v/s Bengal Warriors - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 17 Jan 2022 3:41 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, RAJNISSSHHHH!
First of the match and it comes from Rajnish Dalal. Two touch and a bonus as the Titans extend their lead. Warriors are struggling all of a sudden and they are down to three men.
- 17 Jan 2022 3:31 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
If the first match was about stunning raids, this has been complete opposite with the defensive units calling the shots. The Titans have done well in the absence of captain Rohit and have managed to tackle Maninder Singh thrice in eight raids.
The Warriors, on the other hand, have managed to revive Maninder more often tonight and hence the match is in balance until now.
- 17 Jan 2022 3:16 PM GMT
Slow start!
Eight minutes into the contest and only 9 points scored so far. This has been very tactical so far.
Titans 4-5 Warriors
- 17 Jan 2022 3:10 PM GMT
Maninder Singh gets the scoreboard moving
Ankit Beniwal with an empty raid before Maninder Singh sends Surinder out with a quick raid.
Titans 0-1 Warriors
- 17 Jan 2022 3:08 PM GMT
Warriors Starting 7
Sukes Hegde slots back in the Warriors 7
- 17 Jan 2022 3:07 PM GMT
Titans Starting 7
No Siddharth Desai still for the Titans. Moreover, Rohit Kumar is missing as well. Not a good sign if you are a Titan fan.
- 17 Jan 2022 3:05 PM GMT
Telugu Titans v/s Bengal Warriors
Telugu Titans take on Bengal Warriors in search of their first win of the season next. Click here to read our preview.
- 17 Jan 2022 3:01 PM GMT
UP Yoddha WINSS!
Aslam Inamdar put up a brave fight towards the end with some quick raid and points, but the lead they conceded was just too much to cover up. The scoreline was level after 20 minutes, but the Puneri Paltan crumbled in the last 20 minutes.
This was a raiding fest and the Yoddhas find themselves in the fourth spot on the points table now.
- 17 Jan 2022 2:47 PM GMT
SUPER 10, MOHIT GOYAT!
Fourth Super 10 of the match and it comes via Mohit Goyat this time. Second of the season for him as well. But, the Paltan continues to struggle.
- 17 Jan 2022 2:45 PM GMT
SUPER RAIDDD, ASLAMMM!
A bonus plus two touch for Aslam Inamdar and he completes his second Super 10 of the season. Wonderful from the youngster!