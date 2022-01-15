Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 25 - Match 55 - Haryana Steelers v/s Dabang Delhi - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 25 of Pro Kabaddi League
It is Saturday and we have a Triple Panga on our hands. Expect a lot of changes in the points table by the time the evening draws to a close with six wonderful teams in action.
PKL 2021 Day 25 Schedule
Haryana Steelers v/s Dabang Delhi - 7:30 pm IST
UP Yoddha v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST
U Mumba v/s Bengal Warriors - 9:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 15 Jan 2022 1:47 PM GMT
Dabang Delhi Starting 7
A huge boost for the Dabangs as Naveen Goyat makes his way back to the starting 7.
- 15 Jan 2022 1:40 PM GMT
Haryana Steelers v/s Dabang Delhi
A north Indian derby as the Haryana Steelers take on Dabang Delhi in the first match of the day. Click here to read our preview.
- 15 Jan 2022 1:21 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
Welcome to yet another day of Triple Panga. In action tonight are Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi followed by UP Yoddha v/s Telugu Titans and U Mumba v/s Bengal Warriors.
