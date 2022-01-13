Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 23 - Match 51 - Bengal Warriors v/s Tamil Thalaivas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 23 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 23 of Pro Kabaddi League
It is day 23 of the PKL 2021 and tonight we will see the struggling defending champions Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas followed by the season's first Maharashtra derby.
PKL 2021 Day 23 Schedule
Bengal Warriors v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 7:30 pm IST
U Mumba v/s Puneri Paltan - 8:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2022 1:37 PM GMT
Bengal Warriors v/s Tamil Thalaivas
The defending champions Bengal Warriors will take on an in-form Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the evening. Click here to read our preview.
- 13 Jan 2022 1:23 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
Welcome to yet another day of Kabaddi action. We have the usual doubleheader on the cards, which includes PKL 2021's first Maharashtrian Derby.
Stay tuned!
Next Story