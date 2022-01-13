PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 23 - Match 51 - Bengal Warriors v/s Tamil Thalaivas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 23 of Pro Kabaddi League



It is day 23 of the PKL 2021 and tonight we will see the struggling defending champions Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas followed by the season's first Maharashtra derby.

PKL 2021 Day 23 Schedule

Bengal Warriors v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 7:30 pm IST

U Mumba v/s Puneri Paltan - 8:30 pm IST

