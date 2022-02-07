Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors v/s Telugu Titans – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 101 of PKL 2021 between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans.
Strategic Takeaways
The Warriors and the Titans occupy the bottom two spots in the points table. While Maninder Singh has been waging a lone battle for the former, the latter cannot close off a match for their life.
The Titans are now almost certainly out of the reckoning for the playoffs, but the Warriors still have an outside chance and it is high time they get their act together.
Head to Head
The Bengal Warriors have a massive edge over the Titans when it comes to head to head encounters. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a one-point win for the defending champions, thanks to Maninder Singh's Super 10.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 17
Won by Bengal Warriors – 10
Won by Telugu Titans – 3
Tied – 4
When to Watch?
The second match of the day between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 7th February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Telugu Titans
Rajnish Dalal
Adarsh T
Ankit Beniwal
Surinder Singh
Akash Choudhary
C Arun
Sandeep Kandola (Captain)
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh (Captain)
Parveen Sethpal
Ravindra Kumavat
Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Ran Singh
Abozar Mighani
Players to Watch Out
Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)
Abozar Mighani (Bengal Warriors)
Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)
Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)
Key Battle
Maninder Singh v/s Sandeep Kandola
While the Warriors caption Maninder Singh has been scoring points at will, the Titans corner Sandeep Kandola has slowly and steadily played himself to form. With two of the best players in the league up against each other, this contest could well have a say in how this match pans out.