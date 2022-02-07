Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors v/s Telugu Titans – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The rescheduled match 82 between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans is back as match 101 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

The Warriors and the Titans occupy the bottom two spots in the points table. While Maninder Singh has been waging a lone battle for the former, the latter cannot close off a match for their life.

The Titans are now almost certainly out of the reckoning for the playoffs, but the Warriors still have an outside chance and it is high time they get their act together.

Head to Head

The Bengal Warriors have a massive edge over the Titans when it comes to head to head encounters. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a one-point win for the defending champions, thanks to Maninder Singh's Super 10.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 17

Won by Bengal Warriors – 10

Won by Telugu Titans – 3

Tied – 4

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 7th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans

Rajnish Dalal

Adarsh T

Ankit Beniwal

Surinder Singh

Akash Choudhary

C Arun

Sandeep Kandola (Captain)

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Captain)

Parveen Sethpal

Ravindra Kumavat

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Ran Singh

Abozar Mighani

Players to Watch Out

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Abozar Mighani (Bengal Warriors)

Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh v/s Sandeep Kandola

While the Warriors caption Maninder Singh has been scoring points at will, the Titans corner Sandeep Kandola has slowly and steadily played himself to form. With two of the best players in the league up against each other, this contest could well have a say in how this match pans out.