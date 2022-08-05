Pawan Sehrawat most expensive player in PKL history

Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League Player (PKL) Auction after the star raider was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping INR 2.26 crore.

Meanwhile, Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after he was bought for INR 1.70 crore (a record he held till Pawan Sehrawat was bid). The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction history.

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player ever after being acquired by Puneri Paltan for INR 1.38Cr. Atrachali held both the records previously when he was picked by U Mumba for INR 1 crore in the 2018 vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction.

The most expensive player in the last vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction - Pardeep Narwal returned to the UP Yoddha side after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at INR 90 lakh.

Every thing reaches the sky when the Hi-Flyer enters the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction! 💥All hail Pawan Sehrawat as he heads to @tamilthalaivas as the only member of 2⃣ crore club! 🤯#vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/5m68QUm0fc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 5, 2022

A total of 15 players, who have been mega stars at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League for several years, went under the hammer in the first session of the Player Auction. The base price for the players in Category A was INR 30 lakh. The 28 players in Category B will be up for grabs in the second session later today.