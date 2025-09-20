PKL: Patna Pirates stun Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers edge Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates delivered a stunning late surge to hand Dabang Delhi K.C. a 33-30 defeat in Jaipur on Saturday, snapping the Season 8 champions’ winning streak in the Pro Kabaddi League. Substitute raider Ankit Rana stole the show with 12 raid points, spearheading a fourth-quarter comeback that overturned a nine-point halftime deficit.

Dabang Delhi dominated the early phases through Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar, who combined with captain Fazel Atrachali’s defence to establish a 19-10 lead at the break, capped by an All Out. Neeraj reached six points by halftime and kept the scoreboard moving even as Patna chipped away.

The Pirates responded after the restart, with Ayan and Ankit Rana keeping Delhi’s defence under pressure. Skipper Ankit Jaglan anchored a disciplined backline as Patna steadily closed the gap. The final quarter belonged to the Pirates, who racked up 16 points in the last 10 minutes. Rana’s decisive raids, including a match-turning All Out, sealed a dramatic three-point win.

In the second match of the Jaipur double-header, Haryana Steelers held their nerve to edge Tamil Thalaivas 38-36, giving head coach Manpreet Singh a landmark 100th PKL victory. Vinay and Shivam Patare led the Steelers’ raids, while Mayank Saini’s late multi-point efforts turned the tide after a strong start by Thalaivas star Arjun Deshwal. Haryana’s defence, marshalled by Jaideep and Hardeep, produced timely tackles to thwart a late Thalaivas fightback.

Monday fixtures

PKL Season 12 action resumes on September 22 with Gujarat Giants facing Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Tamil Thalaivas taking on UP Yoddhas in Jaipur.