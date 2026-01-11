Kashi Kings crowned UPKL Season 2 champions after finals victory over Lucknow Lions

Kashi Kings were crowned champions of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 after producing a composed and tactically superior performance to defeat Lucknow Lions 38–32 in a high-pressure final at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

The final carried immense expectations, with both teams entering as the most consistent sides of the season. However, it was Kashi Kings who handled the occasion better, capitalising on defensive lapses and forcing errors from the usually reliable Lucknow unit.

The pressure of the summit clash was evident early on, particularly for Lucknow Lions, who struggled to settle defensively. Kashi Kings exploited this uncertainty, repeatedly drawing mistakes from Lucknow’s defence. The impact was reflected clearly on the scoreboard, as Lucknow Lions went through the entire first half without registering a single tackle point — a rare occurrence for a team known for its defensive discipline.

Kashi Kings applied sustained pressure through controlled raids and intelligent game management, forcing Lucknow Lions into an all-out during the first half. This allowed Kashi to take a six-point lead at the break, firmly placing momentum in their favour.

The second half began in similar fashion, with Kashi Kings maintaining their intensity. Within the opening three minutes after the restart, they inflicted another all-out on Lucknow Lions, extending their lead to eleven points and tightening their grip on the contest.

Lucknow Lions attempted a comeback through aggressive raiding and quicker transitions, briefly reducing the margin and keeping the contest alive. However, Kashi Kings remained calm under pressure, refusing to allow Lucknow any sustained rhythm. A decisive super tackle in the dying moments halted Lucknow’s final push, effectively sealing the championship.

Kashi Kings closed out the final with a 38–32 victory, capping a remarkable campaign with a title-winning performance built on tactical clarity, defensive sharpness, and composure on the biggest stage.

The triumph marked a historic moment for Kashi Kings, as they lifted the UPKL Season 2 trophy, while Lucknow Lions finished runners-up after a season that saw them dominate much of the league phase. The final brought down the curtain on a highly competitive edition of UPKL, one that showcased emerging talent, intense rivalries, and the growing stature of kabaddi in Uttar Pradesh.