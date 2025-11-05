Kabaddi finds a new home in Kanpur: Bhumika Vora’s game-changing vision for UP

Since its inception in 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has significantly impacted the regional kabaddi landscape with its goal of developing and promoting the sport across the state.

And now, ahead of Season 2 in 2025, Kanpur Warriors, owned by Bhumika Vora of BA Sports Club LLP, has become the latest franchise to join the league’s ambitious expansion plan.

Speaking to The Bridge, Bhumika said the idea was to give the people of Kanpur a team they can call their own.

“Kabaddi has deep roots in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Kanpur where the sport is played with incredible passion at the grassroots level. We wanted to channel that energy, provide local talent with a platform to shine, and show the rest of India that Kanpur doesn’t just produce tough people — it produces warriors,” she said.

Inspired by Kanpur’s spirit

For Bhumika, the thought process emanated from the city’s very soil and people.

According to her, Kanpur has never turned down a challenge and puts up a fighting spirit across all walks of life and that tenet comes to the fore in the franchise’s name. “The word ‘Warriors’ perfectly captures that essence. It’s not just about playing kabaddi, it’s about representing the undaunted spirit of Kanpur,” she said, with pride.

In addition to the on-court display of ‘valor and courage’ her aspiration for the team is to pay tribute to the city’s rich historical legacy.

“Every time our players step onto the mat, they (will) carry that warrior mentality, fight hard, fight fair, and fight till the last whistle,” said Bhumika.

In addition to putting the city of Kanpur on Uttar Pradesh’s sporting map, the franchise also aspires to play an integral role in promoting the sport across the region.

Kabaddi’s promotion and development

Across the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the sport is indeed a popular one. And Bhumika recognizes the fact that while the region is packed with raw talent what is missing is exposure and organized training programs.

“We’re planning grassroots talent hunts, kabaddi workshops, and coaching camps across Kanpur and across country. Our goal is to give young athletes access to professional training, nutrition, and mentorship so that their journey doesn’t stop at local tournaments.”

UPKL has produced several players that have transitioned to bigger avenues and Bhumika’s vision is to hand players a platform via the Kanpur Warriors franchise to help release their potential.

“UPKL is more than just a league, it’s a dream factory for kabaddi players in the state. It provides a real platform where local heroes can showcase their game in front of scouts, brands, and national selectors. We want our team player to excel well at national and international stage through this league.”

What then is her aspiration for the team in Season 2 of the UPKL?

“Play with heart, unity, and pride”

Winning aside, Bhumika wants the Kanpur Warriors to become a powerhouse.

“There is only one goal, to establish Kanpur Warriors as a powerhouse, a team known for nurturing local talent, winning championships, and inspiring the next generation of kabaddi players across Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

To that end, the franchise has already gotten the wheels in motion.

They are currently in the process of building the support framework needed for the team to excel and have put together a group of experienced coaches, skilled physios, performance analysts, and a management team that understands kabaddi inside out.

“Our players train with modern facilities focused on strength, agility, and recovery. We are planning to get a very experienced mentor for the team who is one of the best Kabbadi players,” she added.

Kanpur Warriors’ foray into league comes at a pivotal time. UPKL’s Season 1 reportedly crossed 30 million TV viewers and 300 million digital impressions, proving that there is indeed massive interest in kabaddi across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Riding on this wave, Bhumika seeks to inspire the next generation to play the sport and in the process build a great kabaddi culture in the region.

And to the people of Kanpur, she has just one message – “Together, we’ll make the Kanpur Warriors roar across UPKL! Ek baar garje toh poora stadium goonj uthega.”