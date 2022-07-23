Kabaddi Men's National C'ships: Goa, Haryana, and UP continue their winning run

The evening session of day two of the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 – MENS' saw pulsating kabaddi action in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh started the evening session's proceedings with a comfortable 52-18 points win over Telangana. VIVO Pro Kabaddi star Rahul Chaudhari was the top scorer of the match as he scored 8 points for Uttar Pradesh to guide them to their second win of the tournament.

West Bengal was beaten by Karnataka in a closely fought Pool F match. Karnataka scored 42 points, courtesy of VIVO Pro Kabaddi veteran Sukesh Hegde's crucial eight-point haul, while West Bengal scored 37 points. Ankush's excellent display that made him the top scorer of the tie with 13 points was in vain as it could not make the difference for West Bengal.

Delhi edged past Puducherry 39-37 in a thrilling encounter of the day. Vineet Mavi's scintillating 19-point show helped Delhi register their second win of the tournament.



Goa eased past Manipur with an emphatic 41-10 win in the third match of the second session. Nehal B Sawal's super 10 helped Goa register their second in Pool C.



Karthikeyan's 13-point haul helped Tamil Nadu register their second win of the day. They cruised to a comfortable 46-5 win over Tripura in the Pool D fixture. Kerala too picked up their second win of the day as they beat Jammu & Kashmir 37-17 in Pool E. Athul M S was the standout performer of the game as he bagged eight raid points.



Riding on VIVO Pro Kabaddi player Bhavani Rajput's remarkable 15-point effort, Madhya Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh 39-33 in the Pool G encounter.



The match between Haryana and West Bengal ended in Haryana's favour as they scored 55 points, while West Bengal scored 24 points in the match. Continuing his red-hot form, VIVO Pro Kabaddi's young gun Mohit Goyat bagged 15 points for the home side.



In another Pool A match of the day, Indian Railways outplayed Bihar 42-22. An all-around show from VIVO Pro Kabaddi players Vikash Kandola (11 raid points) and Parvesh Bhainswal (10 tackle points) helped Indian Railways register their second win of the tournament.



Goa edged out Rajasthan 51-50 in a thrilling last match of the day. Surender Gill (19 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (12 points), who played for UP Yoddha in the last VIVO Pro Kabaddi season, combined to score a total of 31 points in what was a narrow one-point win for Goa.



The matches - Uttarakhand vs Andhra Pradesh in Pool H; Manipur vs Vidarbha in Pool C and Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala in Pool E will be played on Saturday, 23 July 2022.

