PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan defeat Telugu Titans

The Pro Kabaddi League returned to the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday with two thrilling encounters, as Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan recorded emphatic wins to strengthen their positions in the standings.

Jaipur Pink Panthers roar back at home

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their first home win of the season with a commanding 41-29 victory against UP Yoddhas in front of a packed crowd. Two-time champions Nitin Kumar continued his fine form, registering another Super 10, while Ali Samadi impressed with nine raid points. Defensively, Reza Mirbagheri contributed four tackles, complemented by Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar with three tackles each.

UP Yoddhas started brightly, with Shivam Chaudhary opening the scoring and Gagan Gowda adding early points. However, the Pink Panthers soon took control through Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi, levelling the scores at 5-5 before inflicting an ALL OUT, giving them a three-point lead heading into the first timeout.

By halftime, Jaipur had surged to a 23-12 advantage, with Samadi and Mirbagheri excelling at both ends. Though UP Yoddhas fought back in the second half with Gagan Gowda and Sumit Sangwan contributing, Jaipur’s balanced performance, including a Super Tackle from Deepanshu Khatri, kept them ahead. The Pink Panthers completed the match with ten tackle points for the first time this season, with Nitin Kumar sealing the victory with another ALL OUT.

Puneri Paltan return to the top

In the second match, Puneri Paltan edged Telugu Titans 39-33, reclaiming the top spot in the standings. Defenders Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj starred with High Fives, recording seven and six tackle points respectively, while Bharat Hooda delivered a Super 10 for the Titans.

The match was closely contested early on, with points exchanged by Aslam Inamdar, Bharat Hooda, and Pankaj Mohite. Puneri Paltan opened a four-point lead after the first ALL OUT, and their defenders, particularly Khatri and Bhardwaj, continued to dominate in the first half, taking the Paltan to a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Telugu Titans showed resilience in the second half, with Bharat Hooda and Avi Duhan keeping the game competitive. However, Puneri Paltan’s defensive mastery, including a Super Tackle from Khatri and a High Five from Bhardwaj, ensured they maintained control and closed out the match decisively.